'No Stone Unturned': Bondi and DOJ Announce 'Strike Force' to Investigate Obama

The Department of Justice is making a move in light of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s recently declassified documents exposing the Russia collusion hoax by top officials working under former President Barack Obama.

The DOJ announced Wednesday via news release that a “Strike Force” has been created to look at the evidence made public by Gabbard.

The release read, “Today, the Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess the evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard’s disclosures.

“This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi commented on the decision, “The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard, and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people.

“We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.”

According to sources that spoke to Fox News, no serious lead will be ignored.

Fox further reported, the team assembled consists of individuals who have lots of experience working with the fraudulent activities.

These people have pursued “the worst offenders engaged in fraudulent activities, including, chiefly, health care fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, money laundering offenses, false statements offenses,” according to a DOJ official.

This Strike Force is going to have its work cut out for it.

The Russia collusion hoax was pushed by former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Democrats, and the left ad nauseum after the 2016 election.

The absurd, totally fabricated claim that President Donald Trump was somehow a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government led to a post-election probe that cost the taxpayer tens of millions of dollars.

Of course, Trump not being a Russian puppet is not the breaking news — as if anyone needed reassuring.

Gabbard’s latest release showed it was mere speculation that Putin even wanted Trump to win the election.

Further, that release stated Russian intelligence came in possession of a campaign email tied Clinton, which said, “The SVR [Russian Foreign Intelligence Service] possessed a campaign email discussing a plan approved by Secretary Clinton to link Putin and Russian hackers to candidate Trump in order to ‘distract the [American] public’ from the Clinton email server scandal.”

We often hear news out of Washington that steps are being taken, announcements are being made, and committees are being formed, but all of this amounts to nothing if someone is not held accountable.

That is what the American people need right now — accountability.

The DOJ’s team should keep that in mind. We are all sick of the talk. Do something and bring the wrongdoers to justice.

