No More Super Bowls for California – Seahawks QB Will Reportedly Owe Money for Winning a Ring Thanks to State's Insane Tax Laws

There is something uniquely broken about a system where winning the Super Bowl can end up costing you money.

That is reportedly the reality for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold after Sunday night.

According to a Monday report from the New York Post, Darnold will actually owe the state of California money for winning Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29–13, and Darnold earned $178,000 for helping lift his first Lombardi Trophy.

California, however, reportedly plans to give him a tax bill of $249,000 for the pleasure.

In the run-up to the game, the sports business website Sportico broke it all down.

Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, each member of the winning Super Bowl team receives $178,000 — whether starting quarterbacks or second-string bench warmers, Sportico reported. However, the players aren’t just taxed on their winnings in the game. They are also subject to California’s so-called “jock tax,” which demands a cut of an athlete’s income based on how many days he works in the state.

Those days are called “duty days,” and after arriving in Northern California on Feb. 1, Darnold and the Seahawks accumulated eight of them.

The Super Bowl was played in California, which means that the players will get taxed at the highest rate in the nation. Yahoo Sports reports that “Darnold is set to pay more in taxes than his Super Bowl payout simply for playing in California.” @cagovernor was apparently at the… pic.twitter.com/vRrhGcKziD — OC Republicans (@OCGOP) February 9, 2026

Darnold, in his eighth year in the NFL, just signed a three-year, $105 million contract with the Seahawks, according to Sportico. That included a $30 million signing bonus and a $5.3 million base salary as well as incentive bonuses, including a $2.5 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl.

(Sportico acknowledged there are other, unknown factors that could be in play, but was using the publicly known information to estimate Darnold’s “jock tax” liability.)

Add up all those numbers, and the state of California decides what its cut is going to be. That is how, according to Sportico, Darnold will get a $249,000 tax bill for a game that the NFL rules only paid him $178,000 for winning.

This is not about feeling sorry for NFL players. No one needs to break out a violin for a quarterback making nine figures on a contract to play a game.

The point here is how out of touch and punitive California’s tax structure has become.

The Poeple’s Republic of California managed to turn a championship into a shakedown.

And for what, exactly? Those dollars are not going to wildfire readiness, we know that much. They are not going to public safety or infrastructure.

More than likely, that cash will disappear into the same bureaucratic maze that somehow manages to spend billions to fix drugs and the homeless by delivering them needles for heroin.

For all anyone knows, that money will help fund illegal alien health care, housing, and food.

We will never know where the money is going, and that uncertainty is a problem. Will “Quality Learing Center’s” West Coast branch get a cut?

What makes this sting even more is the personal context. Darnold was widely considered a bust just a few years ago. He was a joke, to be honest.

But he took the hits, swallowed the criticism, climbed every hurdle, and did everything right to put himself in a position to succeed.

He resurrected his career and won a Super Bowl with a team that just a year ago was not contending.

And this tax burden, reportedly, is his reward for all that hard work.

If the NFL Players Association has any backbone, it will demand that future Super Bowls be held in Florida, Texas, or Louisiana.

Las Vegas is also nice this time of year.

Anywhere but California.

It would not only be a favor to the players, it would also be a stand for principle — and even a chance for some good, old-fashioned spite.

The league should no longer reward California because it has nice weather or because of any lingering nostalgia from when it was functional.

Thanks to the state’s leftist Democrats, those days are long, long past.

