Share
News
After weeks of back and forth with Twitter, Elon Musk's cryptic Sunday tweet has many supporters taking to social media to beg the Tesla CEO to continue his fight to buy the Big Tech giant.
After weeks of back and forth with Twitter, Elon Musk's cryptic Sunday tweet has many supporters taking to social media to beg the Tesla CEO to continue his fight to buy the Big Tech giant. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

No Twitter Purchase? Elon Musk Shocks World with Message About Moving on as Supporters Beg Him to Stay and Fight

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2022 at 7:22am
Share

The very public rabbit hole into which the world has been merrily dragged as Elon Musk has set his sights upon Twitter took a new direction Sunday.

Or perhaps not.

Musk, who has perfected the art of Twitter trolling, offered two words on Sunday that led to keyboards clicking across the Twittersphere to say it ain’t so.

“Moving on …” Musk tweeted, without a clue whether that meant he was leaving behind his quixotic attempt to buy Twitter or simply felt in a particularly playful mood.

Trending:
Florida Legislature Votes to Strip Disney of Self-Governing Powers as Democrats Shriek in Protest

The tweet rattled the nerves of those who have been cheering on Musk’s single-handed battle against his hydra-headed enemies, including Twitter’s board and the legions of nay-sayers who have squealed that allowing him to run Twitter would somehow or other make the social media giant worse than it already is.

Related:
Elon Musk Finds a New Target, Confronts Bill Gates Over Major Hypocrisy

Whatever the latest tweet means, the show goes on, and as Kevin D. Williamson wrote in an Op-Ed in the New York Post, it has earned rave reviews.

“Watching Elon Musk take on Twitter is like watching a hockey game or sitting through the Oscars: The beatdown will be the fun part, no matter who wins,” he wrote.

Williamson wrote that Musk comes out a winner no matter what.

“A social-media feud that is also an opportunity to make a pile of money is precisely the sort of thing Elon Musk lives for,” he wrote.

Williamson wrote that in his view, Musk scared Twitter’s insiders by saying he would reveal its inner workings.

Will Elon Musk be able to buy Twitter?

“What Musk proposes is not taking away Twitter’s ability to regulate content on its platform but rather to disinfect that process by dragging Twitter’s inner workings out of the shadows and into the sunshine,” he wrote.

And whether Musk’s commitment to free speech might be different in practice than he says in his tweets, Williamson noted that “Twitter’s only reliable free-speech principle is that it shuns anything that causes California progressives to run around shrieking with their dresses over their heads.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Visitor Logs Show Joe Biden Met with Hunter's Business Partner at the White House: Report
No Twitter Purchase? Elon Musk Shocks World with Message About Moving on as Supporters Beg Him to Stay and Fight
Yankees Fans Labeled 'Worst Fan Base on the Planet' After Pelting Opposing Players in Ugly Incident
'He Really Slapped Me': Chris Rock's Mom Speaks Out on Oscars Slap with a Message for Will Smith
Suspect in High-Profile Murder of NY Mom Was in the Country Illegally: Report
See more...

Conversation