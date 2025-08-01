No Wonder They All Covered up Biden's Health - One Aide Was Reportedly Set to Get $4 Million Bonus if Biden Was Re-Elected

Looks like four million bucks could buy a lot of loyalty for Joe Biden — and another $4 million could buy even more.

In closed-door testimony Thursday, the former president’s top political aide told the House Oversight Committee he made a jaw-dropping $4 million working for Biden in 2024, according to a report by the politics-centric news site Axios.

And he was due to pull down another $4 million if Democrats could somehow carry the cadaver of Biden’s campaign to victory in the November election.

That kind of money might be just another Hunter Biden weekend at the strip club, but to most Americans, it’s serious cash — and it might explain a lot.

The report was written by Axios’ Alex Thompson, who co-authored the book “Original Sin,” which describes the machinations of the Biden White House to hide Biden’s declining mental condition — a mental condition that was all too obvious to Americans with eyes and functioning brains.

Thompson wrote that Mike Donilon, who served as chief strategist of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and in the same capacity in his aborted 2024 run, acknowledged in his opening statement that “every president ages over the four years of a presidency and President Biden did as well,” but claimed that Biden “continued to grow stronger and wiser as a leader as a result of being tested by some of the most difficult challenges any president has ever faced.”

Forget Biden’s obvious physical frailties — the halting, stiff-legged gait and the poor sense of balance that made sandbags on stages a danger to life and limb. Forget even that Biden’s “most difficult challenges” were largely self-imposed, the work of a vainglorious political hack who thought he was leading like the next FDR but was instead being led by the nose by the progressive left and his own poisonous family.

The supposed leader of the free world’s often-glaring inability to express cogent thoughts in public, even with the aid of a teleprompter, puts the lie to that statement.

(It’s hard to even read the sentence with a straight face, much less write it as a statement of personal opinion. But if it was worth $4 million, it might get a little easier. In fact, it might get a lot easier.)

Donilon also, according to Thompson, thought the Democratic Party had “overreacted” to the disastrous Biden debate performance that ultimately ended his run for re-election. (Thompson used the word “overreacted” in his report. It wasn’t clear whether Donilon actually did.)

Maybe Biden’s chief strategist didn’t see the same debate the rest of the country did, the one where Biden claimed he “finally beat Medicare.” Or maybe Donilon saw it through glasses tinted the same green as the money he was raking in from Biden’s campaign, and the money he was going to make in return for saddling the United States with what would have amounted to a corpse in the Oval Office for at least the beginning of the next presidential term.

(That corpse would have given way to a President Kamala Harris eventually, which would arguably have been even worse, but the future of the country was clearly not the top concern.)

Donilon, of course, wasn’t the only passenger on the Joe Biden gravy train. While he might have been directly benefiting, the circle around Biden, starting with his family of grifters, the political White House politburo, Democrats in Congress, Democrats in state offices throughout the land, and the organizations slopping at the public trough — like Planned Parenthood, NPR and the rest — all had a vested, financial interest in the continuation of the Biden charade, no matter what harm it was doing to the nation as a whole.

The D.C. deep state, the “intelligence community,” the FBI and CIA, the Beltway bureaucrats, and the rest of the Washington swamp also had an interest in a rudderless executive branch. Power, like nature, abhors a vacuum.

And they all — very much including the establishment media — had an interest in keeping Donald Trump from returning to the White House and bringing the kind of energy Americans witnessed in his first term (and, in fact, are witnessing now).

If that meant keeping up the farcical-on-its-face lie that Biden was capable of the job, then lie they would — to our faces, shamelessly, with barely a pretense of believability. (“I can’t even keep up with him,” then-White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared in a particularly offensive moment in June 2022.)

The real reckoning of the Biden administration will probably be left to history, when Americans of future generations look back at the four years of lies and are, hopefully, aghast that the greatest nation in the history of the world had been hoodwinked into allowing a shambling sham of a man to occupy its most powerful position.

But the reckoning has begun, and reports like Thompson’s on Thursday — assuming it’s accurate — are part of it.

Mark Twain gets the credit for the adage that “it’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled,” but it’s one of the truest things ever spoken.

It’s not going to be easy for the country to acknowledge being conned by the progressive left so successfully for so long, but it’s going to happen.

And the men and women, and the political party, that made the Biden deception possible are going to find out there’s an addendum to that adage — that there are few people more furious than those who find out they’ve been lied to, and lied to for money.

That fury is coming.

