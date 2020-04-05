No Wonder WHO Covered for China; Director Was Prominent Member of Communist Party

Forget tainted toothpaste or lead-based toy paint, China’s most deadly export has quickly become the novel coronavirus, which spread around the globe thanks in part to the World Health Organization’s shameless propping of the country’s lies.

On the surface, it’s mind-boggling.

Why would the WHO back up lies that would clearly come back to bite it in the end, and cause a deadly viral plague to spread throughout the world?

Well, for one, the head of the World Health Organization is a prominent member of a violent revolutionary communist party.

That’s right. According to the BBC, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, became head of the organization only after “climbing through the ranks” of the government in his native Ethiopia, a career that started with his membership in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The TPLF isn’t some group dedicated to canvassing neighborhoods for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or other progressive politicians, but a violent group that has not been shy of bloodshed in the past.

The group was a prominent player in Ethiopia’s civil war, which raged for over a decade and finally ended in 1991.

After the victory of its particular brand of socialism in the conflict, the group went on to commit violence that would cement its legacy as a terrorist organization.

“The TPLF qualifies as a Tier III terrorist organization… on the basis of its violent activities before it became part of the ruling coalition and the government of Ethiopia in May 1991,” a Department of Homeland Security memo states.

According to the Hill, Tedros isn’t someone who was coaxed into the organization’s ranks as a wayward youth, but an executive member of the violent political party.

It doesn’t look like he’ll be able to brush off his membership as pure politics, either.

The regional publication Ethiopian Registrar claims that the WHO director’s leadership in the TPLF makes him a party to the “corruption, killings, torture, mass detention,” and other grave injustices that happened under its rule.

Of course, that wanton cruelty is seemingly not what the WHO is looking for in leadership material.

Instead, the health group was likely more interested in his history with disease outbreaks.

As The New York Times reported in 2017, a full two years before the current coronavirus pandemic even began, Tedros was accused of covering up three separate outbreaks in Ethiopia when he was the country’s health minister. The deadly cholera outbreaks were brushed off as “acute watery diarrhea” by the doctor.

We can see hints of this same style of coverup when the WHO stepped up to bat for China as late as Jan. 14, declaring that the novel coronavirus that originated in the country’s Hubei Province was not able to spread from human to human.

As of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 66,500 deaths worldwide have shown that to be a lie.

Tedros’ position in the TPLF makes him a comrade of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the eternal communist struggle.

With this in mind, is it any really surprise that the WHO has bent over backwards to support China’s efforts to make itself blameless for the pandemic it helped cause?

