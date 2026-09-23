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The Department of Homeland Security is investigating more than 1,600 cases of alleged voter fraud involving noncitizens casting ballots.
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The Department of Homeland Security is investigating more than 1,600 cases of alleged voter fraud involving noncitizens casting ballots. (SDI Productions - stock photo / Getty Images)

No Wonder Dem Don't Want to Give up Voter Rolls: DHS Investigating 300K Cases for Voter Fraud, Thanks to States' Voter Rolls

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 22, 2026 at 5:24pm
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Democrats keep saying voter fraud is a myth. Homeland Security just put numbers on the table.

Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News that DHS is investigating 1,620 cases of alleged voter fraud involving noncitizens casting ballots.

The department has made 151 arrests and is reviewing 300,000 additional cases drawn from state voter rolls.

“We’re scrubbing them,” Mullin said. He said investigators are comparing the rolls against people in the country illegally, legal permanent residents, and citizens to see who voted lawfully.

“The president was right when he said there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the election. We continue to see that,” he told Kayleigh McEnany. “Every single vote … that was at the hands of an illegal canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote.”

Should lawmakers radically increase the penalty for voting and election fraud to multiple years in prison without parole?

That is why so many Democrats fight to keep the rolls closed. If the lists are clean, there is nothing to hide. If they are not, the last thing they want is DHS matching names.

Mullin said the list is still growing and is compiled from the states’ own public registers. Some states cooperated. Others had to be pushed.

President Donald Trump has spent years demanding officials treat illegal voting as a crime instead of a talking point. In more than one state, movement came only after the White House made clear that looking the other way was no longer an option.

When party spokesmen insist there is “no fraud,” what, exactly, are 1,620 open cases and 300,000 files under review? An investigation is not a conviction. It is also not zero.

The larger fight is the same one behind the SAVE America Act and related election-integrity bills: proof of citizenship, clean rolls, and a system people can trust.

Related:
The System Is So Corrupt That Local Officials Wouldn't Indict Hundreds on Election Fraud, So Trump's DOJ Says It's Doing it Instead

Representative government only works if voters believe the count is real. Without that faith, the system comes apart. People stop accepting results. They stop showing up. They stop treating the next election as a remedy.

Jan. 6, 2021, was many things. At the core was a country that no longer agreed the election machinery was honest. Democrats treat that distrust as a personality defect. They also treat every cleanup as an attack on their coalition.

The combination is obliviousness plus reflex: oppose Trump, even when he is describing a problem they used to admit existed.

Noncitizen voting is illegal for a reason. One illegal ballot cancels one legal one. Multiply that, and you do not have a close call. You have a stolen election.

Should a party that blocks access to the rolls get to lecture anyone about “protecting democracy”? Absolutely not.

Pass the law. Open the lists. Prosecute the cases. Restore the faith that makes the next election worth showing up for. If Democrats cannot live with that, they should say so and stop pretending the empty slogan is the same thing as a clean count.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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