Share
News
Venezuelan politician Marina Corina Machado dedicated her recently-awarded Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump on Oct. 10, 2025.
Venezuelan politician Marina Corina Machado dedicated her recently-awarded Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump on Oct. 10, 2025. (Federico Parra - AFP / Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Her Victory to President Trump

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2025 at 9:52am
Share

This year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize has dedicated it to President Donald Trump for his help in trying to reclaim Venezuela from the rule of Nicolas Maduro.

In a post on X, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said Trump has been an important ally in her fight for freedom.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” she wrote.

“We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she wrote.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she wrote.

Trump later posted her message on Truth Social.

As noted by the New York Post, Machado has been living underground for the past 14 months due to her opposition to the Maduro regime.

Will Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize next year?

“In the past year, Ms. Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions,” Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said.

“When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist,” he said

“Democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent. Who dare to step forward despite great risk and who remind us that freedom must never be taken for granted, but must always be defended with words, courage and with determination,” he said.

Related:
That's Our President: Trump Found a Way to Pay Troops Amid Schumer Shutdown

Machado’s praise for Trump is not new

As noted by Newsweek, as Trump has ramped up the heat, attacking narco-terrorist boats off of Venezuela’s coast, she has backed him.

“I totally support his strategy. And I’ve said on behalf of the Venezuelan people that we are very grateful. I think it is the right thing to do. It’s courageous. It’s visionary,” she said.

“I send my gratitude to President Trump. This is the correct thing to do, the right moment to do it, and I am sure that this will have consequences in the very short term and I am very sure that the Venezuelan people feel right now secured that we are not alone,” she said earlier this year in an interview.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Teacher Arrested After She Allegedly Added Student on Snapchat, Called Him from Her Shower, and Tried to Meet Up
Italy Considering New Law to Fight Radical Islam That Includes Burqa Ban
CNBC Host Has Awkward Moment After Getting Called Out Over Letitia James Indictment Hypocrisy
'Devastating Blast' Levels Military Explosives Plant, Multiple Deaths and Missing People Reported
Trump Threatens 'Massive' Tariff Increase in Response to China's 'Sinister and Hostile Move'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation