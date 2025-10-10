Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Her Victory to President Trump

This year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize has dedicated it to President Donald Trump for his help in trying to reclaim Venezuela from the rule of Nicolas Maduro.

In a post on X, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said Trump has been an important ally in her fight for freedom.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” she wrote.

“We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she wrote.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she wrote.

Trump later posted her message on Truth Social.

As noted by the New York Post, Machado has been living underground for the past 14 months due to her opposition to the Maduro regime.

“In the past year, Ms. Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions,” Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said.

“When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist,” he said

“Democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent. Who dare to step forward despite great risk and who remind us that freedom must never be taken for granted, but must always be defended with words, courage and with determination,” he said.

Machado’s praise for Trump is not new

As noted by Newsweek, as Trump has ramped up the heat, attacking narco-terrorist boats off of Venezuela’s coast, she has backed him.

“I totally support his strategy. And I’ve said on behalf of the Venezuelan people that we are very grateful. I think it is the right thing to do. It’s courageous. It’s visionary,” she said.

“I send my gratitude to President Trump. This is the correct thing to do, the right moment to do it, and I am sure that this will have consequences in the very short term and I am very sure that the Venezuelan people feel right now secured that we are not alone,” she said earlier this year in an interview.

