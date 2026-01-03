Nobel-Winning Venezuelan Opposition Leader Humiliates Democrats: 'The Hour of Freedom Has Arrived'

Democrats attacking President Donald Trump for toppling a dictator just got put on notice: Their worldview is bankrupt.

The woman who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her defiance of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro published a full-throated endorsement of President Donald Trump’s operation to capture Maduro in a lightning raid on Saturday.

And she showed just how hollow the American left actually is.

As CBS News reported, María Corina Machado, who had to be smuggled out of Venezuela to receive the Nobel Prize in Norway last month, published a statement to the social media platform X rejoicing in Maduro’s downfall.

It was headlined, in Spanish: “Venezuelans, the hour of freedom has arrived.”

Venezolanos, llegó la hora de la libertad. pic.twitter.com/ehy20V1xm9 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 3, 2026

The translated text, according to CBS News, was just as jubilant.

“Nicolás Maduro from today will face international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations,” Machado wrote. “Given his refusal to accept a negotiated solution, the United States government has fulfilled its promise to enforce the law.”

That opening paragraph, in essence, echoed an X post published by Vice President J.D. Vance, who pointed out that Maduro had been offered “off ramps” by the Trump administration, and that what occurred Saturday night was a matter of bringing Maduro to justice.

For Democrats, the next sentences were worse.

“The time has come for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty to prevail in our country. We are going to restore order, release the political prisoners, build an exceptional country, and bring our children back home,” Machado wrote.

Democrats in the U.S. pretend to be the defenders of democracy, but if it means opposing Trump, they’re more than willing to tacitly defend the regime of a despot like Maduro. The now-former Venezuelan leader maintained power by making a mockery of elections, like the 2024 contest he claimed to win even as exit polls showed the opposition taking 70 percent of the vote, as USA Today reported.

Machado’s trumpeting of “popular sovereignty” was a call for actual democracy — one now possible in Venezuela thanks to Trump’s action.

And considering that she expressed public gratitude to Trump when she was awarded the Nobel Prize, it was already clear that she favored Trump’s high-pressure strategy on Maduro.

It’s no surprise that Machado rejoiced to see the socialist despot fall.

As CBS News noted, it wasn’t clear if she was even in Venezuela on Saturday.

But it’s a confirmation of how wrong the knee-jerk reaction of the American left to Trump’s move really is.

In a statement posted to X, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — a man with an unseemly soft spot for leftist dictatorships — tried to have it both ways.

He acknowledged that Maduro’s regime was “corrupt and brutal” but still claimed that Saturday’s action had made “the United States and the world less safe.”

Machado’s post is a firm rebuttal to that.

Democrats like Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego likewise called it an “illegal war.” Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern used an X post to imply that Trump was blaspheming against the Democratic Holy Grail of health care by spending money on a military mission to rid the Western Hemisphere of a despot.

Machado’s post proved that to be pablum.

What Machado’s post did was bring reality into the conversation.

No institution run by human beings will ever be perfect — and that includes presidential administrations. Differences of opinion aren’t anathema to politics. They’re what make politics necessary.

What Democrats blinded by a decade of Trump hatred fail to acknowledge is that even their opponent is capable of doing good.

Removing the cancerous regime in Caracas was good for Venezuela, for the United States, and for the world.

And this one has earned the imprimatur of the most recent winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

For Democrats, the only word for it is “humiliating.” And they did it to themselves.

