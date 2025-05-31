Former Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine said Friday on “The Ingraham Angle” that it appears no one in his party will tell former President Joe Biden to stop publicly speaking about the 2024 election, adding that the former president is holding the party back.

After delivering a Memorial Day event speech in Delaware, Biden said he was “very proud” of his “record” prior to dropping out of the race, appearing to suggest President Donald Trump had been “last” in favorability.

While discussing Biden’s comments, Fox News host Laura Ingraham told Turrentine that the former president had been “pushed out” of the 2024 race.

“One of the ironies is that as Donald Trump’s poll numbers went down earlier this year, our poll numbers didn’t go up,” Turrentine said.

“One of the reasons that they didn’t go up is that we are struggling to move forward, and Biden keeps pulling us backwards.”

“Both of you said it. He wants to relitigate this contest. During that speech celebrating Memorial Day today, he once again talked about democracy and this choice we face coming up,” Turrentine added. “We just had an election.

The problem that our party has is there’s nobody that can get him to stop doing this, to say, ‘Hey Joe, this isn’t good for you, certainly not good for us.’”

Despite concerns from Republicans over Biden’s mental health, Democrats pushed for the former president to run in the 2024 election.

However, after his disastrous debate against Trump in June 2024, Democrats quickly flipped on Biden as he was seen struggling to finish his arguments and freezing mid-sentence.

Party lawmakers called for the former president to step aside, with reports indicating that Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former President Barack Obama worked behind the scenes to get Biden to drop out of the race.

By July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris as the next party nominee.

“He’s bitter at Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama,” Turrentine said.

“The only one who could probably get him to stop is Jill, and she’s more bitter than he is. So what we have is the Democratic Party keeps having to try to defend the indefensible, that he was good enough, couldn’t, and could do it when everybody knows he couldn’t.”

Prior to officially leaving the White House in January, Biden expressed uncertainty to USA Today about the 2024 outcome if he had stayed in the race, saying it would be “presumptuous” to say, “based on the polling,” that he could have won.

In November 2024, Trump historically won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, pulling from key Democratic voting blocs such as Black and Hispanic males.

