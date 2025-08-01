Share
Sydney Sweeney stars in American Eagle’s latest campaign.
Commentary
Sydney Sweeney stars in American Eagle’s latest campaign. (American Eagle / AP)

Nobody Cares What They Think: AE Stock Prices Surge Following the Left's Sydney Sweeney Meltdowns

 By Michael Schwarz  August 1, 2025 at 9:13am
Imagine subscribing to an ideology so toxic that it openly seeks the destruction of everything true, good, and beautiful.

Then, imagine dominating the culture for a decade or so, only to suddenly discover that the sane majority rejects you.

According to CNBC, shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday following an announcement that blonde-haired and blue-eyed actress Sydney Sweeney would star in the company’s fall advertising campaign, thereby proving that the peddlers of woke ideology have lost their outsized influence with American companies, investors, and consumers.

Sweeney’s appearance in the provocative ads has generated substantial discussion on the social media platform X.

In one ad, for instance, the objectively beautiful young actress leaned over the open hood of a car, stood up, closed the hood, and brushed her hands on the back of her denim jeans just as the camera zoomed in on her backside. She then walked away from the camera and got behind the wheel of a classic car.

Next came the ad’s tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Thus, between the beautiful woman, the classic car, and the surging stock price, one X user concluded that consumers “like this return to traditional Americana.”

Would you buy American Eagle jeans?

Of course, the usual suspects made their screeching voices heard.

Wokeness — the ideology of misery — requires its adherents to view everything through the lens of a constructed identity rooted in meaningless physical characteristics then to demand that everyone else do the same.

Where sane people saw a beautiful woman selling jeans, therefore, woke nincompoops perceived a celebration of “whiteness” and “Nazi propaganda.”

On X, examples abound. Here are a few:

Significantly, however, neither Sweeney nor AE has apologized.

As one X user noted, not long ago both the actress and the company might have bent the knee to woke nitwits who tried to cancel everyone with views different from their own.

“Five years ago one day of complaints would’ve ended that campaign,” the user wrote.

In short, the woke assault on truth, goodness, and beauty has clearly continued.

AE’s surging stock price, however, shows that wokeness, as a destructive force, has likely reached its high-water mark. The madness has receded, replaced by a flood of common sense.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
