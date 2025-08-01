Nobody Cares What They Think: AE Stock Prices Surge Following the Left's Sydney Sweeney Meltdowns

Imagine subscribing to an ideology so toxic that it openly seeks the destruction of everything true, good, and beautiful.

Then, imagine dominating the culture for a decade or so, only to suddenly discover that the sane majority rejects you.

According to CNBC, shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday following an announcement that blonde-haired and blue-eyed actress Sydney Sweeney would star in the company’s fall advertising campaign, thereby proving that the peddlers of woke ideology have lost their outsized influence with American companies, investors, and consumers.

Sweeney’s appearance in the provocative ads has generated substantial discussion on the social media platform X.

In one ad, for instance, the objectively beautiful young actress leaned over the open hood of a car, stood up, closed the hood, and brushed her hands on the back of her denim jeans just as the camera zoomed in on her backside. She then walked away from the camera and got behind the wheel of a classic car.

Next came the ad’s tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Thus, between the beautiful woman, the classic car, and the surging stock price, one X user concluded that consumers “like this return to traditional Americana.”

American Eagle stock up 24% since it launched this ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

People like this return to traditional Americana. pic.twitter.com/XTcLNssX1c — Ben Hart (@BenHart_Freedom) August 1, 2025

Of course, the usual suspects made their screeching voices heard.

Wokeness — the ideology of misery — requires its adherents to view everything through the lens of a constructed identity rooted in meaningless physical characteristics then to demand that everyone else do the same.

Where sane people saw a beautiful woman selling jeans, therefore, woke nincompoops perceived a celebration of “whiteness” and “Nazi propaganda.”

On X, examples abound. Here are a few:

NEW: Woman says the American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ad brought back her childhood trauma as a “brown girl.” “It is so difficult to grow up as a person of color, specifically a woman, and view yourself as beautiful in any sense of the word.” The professional victims are… pic.twitter.com/0Nvh3UdhuO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

Leftist says she can’t go into American Eagle because she’s black. The only people making the Sydney Sweeney ad about race are people who don’t like the ad. (thewekly on TT) pic.twitter.com/XTuQR440Po — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 30, 2025

Hog looking Woke Woman says Sydney Sweeney ad is Nazi propaganda. Genes vs Jeans. You can’t joke with these people. They’re unhinged.

pic.twitter.com/yepuu8ygUO — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) July 28, 2025

Significantly, however, neither Sweeney nor AE has apologized.

As one X user noted, not long ago both the actress and the company might have bent the knee to woke nitwits who tried to cancel everyone with views different from their own.

“Five years ago one day of complaints would’ve ended that campaign,” the user wrote.

The fact that neither American Eagle or Sydney Sweeney has apologized, said they still have to learn, pulled the advertisements or said they would institute sensitivity training shows that woke is dead. Five years ago one day of complaints would’ve ended that campaign. pic.twitter.com/EgUBTkHraP — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 30, 2025

In short, the woke assault on truth, goodness, and beauty has clearly continued.

AE’s surging stock price, however, shows that wokeness, as a destructive force, has likely reached its high-water mark. The madness has receded, replaced by a flood of common sense.

