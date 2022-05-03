After a draft of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked on Monday night, many leftists quickly launched into full scale panic over the prospect of facing restrictions on killing babies.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg had one of the most ridiculous reactions of all.

Goldberg began by discussing mask mandates as they relate to bodily autonomy.

“You’ve got people telling me I gotta wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this,” Goldberg said. “Everybody wants to tell me what to do, but you won’t let me make my decision about my body.”

Raging Whoopi invokes mask mandates!

Raging Whoopi invokes mask mandates!

pic.twitter.com/3UojDBGD9B — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 3, we2022

From the start of this rant, Goldberg’s logic is confusing. If she is arguing people should be able to make choices about their bodies, that would suggest they could choose whether or not to wear a mask.

Whoopi Goldberg: I’m not going outside until I know everybody outside has had the shot… pic.twitter.com/1Ml7i9lJuh — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) May 4, 2021

This was a far cry from her previous support of mandating masks for all Americans. In May 2021, Goldberg suggested people should put aside “concerns about your personal space” in favor of “what is good for the country.”

In other words, Goldberg wanted Americans to simply submit to mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that abortion is on the chopping block, she is suddenly changing her tune and suggesting Americans should have the right to choose whether to end another life.

But that was not even the most outlandish suggestion Goldberg made on Tuesday. As she continued railing against the potential for laws prohibiting the killing of babies, she said the babies themselves should be the ones choosing whether or not they are aborted.

“You are not the person to make that decision,” Goldberg said about abortion. “My doctor and my self and my child, that’s who makes the decision.”

In order to make a decision about abortion, the child Goldberg is referring to would have to be a sentient human being. If Goldberg actually believes the child decides whether or not to be aborted, she is admitting babies are alive in the womb, which cuts directly against the traditional pro-abortion argument.

Of course, even though babies in the womb are in fact human beings, the suggestion that they can make decisions on abortion is ridiculous. These babies are alive, but they still lack the mental or physical capabilities to make decisions of this magnitude.

Even after babies are born, it takes years for them to develop basic reasoning skills. For the first year of his life, the average baby cannot even speak for himself.

If babies did have the mental and physical capacity while in the womb to decide if they wanted to be aborted, chances are they would choose not to be brutally dismembered.

Goldberg’s argument is a typical one from the pro-abortion crowd — full of logical flaws and self-contradictions.

If pro-abortion activists took the time to really think through what they were saying, they would realize how deeply immoral abortion is.

