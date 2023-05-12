An awkward moment during a Wednesday event at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris has some observers asking questions.

Harris was swearing in commissioners as part of the “White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.”

The vice president began speaking in an accent while recounting a story about her mother.

“My mother used to, she would give us a hard time sometimes,” Harris said. “And she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?'”

Harris suddenly began laughing — appearing to give her audience a cue to join her, as if she were a campaign surrogate for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.







Some Twitter users described Harris’ mannerisms in the speech clip as bizarre and contrived.

I’m pretty sure Kamala just fell out of a coconut tree. 😳 There’s something seriously wrong with her. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/3LqLHgxqou — Georgia Patriot🍑 (@SouthGAPatriot) May 12, 2023

Kamala didn’t fall out of a coconut tree but she definitely had one dropped on her head. — Xavier Manuel (@XavierM94228601) May 12, 2023

Kamala’s coconut tree joke…she was lit up on something. — Hobson – Please Stop That (@chimera246) May 11, 2023

Please! That’s her norm! It’s utterly embarrassing. We have a guy that doesn’t know what he’s saying and where he’s walking too and a gal who consistently sounds like a stoner philosophizing. — CG-Real tomato ketchup? (@mcgrumpee) May 12, 2023

What was she on? — Anny Lessy (@lys_irene) May 11, 2023

However, others argued that Harris’ behavior seemed normal.

What is strange?

I see an ordinary human being in the video. That’s what human beings do – talk and gesture. — Svilen Maximov (@MaximovSvilen) May 12, 2023

It wasn’t the first time she has broken out laughing when recounting stories from her childhood.

KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Some of Harris’ current and former aides say the vice president acts differently behind the scenes than she does in public.

One staffer who worked for her when she was California attorney general described Harris as prone to a “deep, deep insecurity” in a book published early this year.

Another person on her team said they were “treated like s***” by the vice president, according to Politico.

