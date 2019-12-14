While Nobody Was Looking, Melania Trump Won the War on Christmas

You may not have been watching, but Melania Trump — and the Trump family — has been winning the war on Christmas.

In fact, you probably don’t hear so much about it anymore. The phrase itself isn’t as prominent as it used to be.

Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon believes he knows why.

In an opinion piece earlier this month, titled “The War on Christmas Is Over, and America Won,” Stiles argued — well, just that.

“For just the third time since 2009, the Christmas holiday is alive and well in America,” he wrote.

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

“Our exquisite first lady, Melania Trump, declared late Sunday that this year’s Christmas decorations at the White House would be infused with ‘The Spirit of America.'”

This was from a tweet the first lady posted showing a brief tour of the White House’s Christmas decorations.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

“’The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse!” she wrote.

“I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!”

This, to Stiles, was proof that the announcement was part of “a decisive blow to the millions of aggrieved libs who eschew patriotism in every context not involving soccer, and who remain bitter as a result of their failure to eradicate the Christian holiday during the Barack Obama regime.”

Why? Well, unlike during the Obama administration, America is back on display for Christmas. There’s not just a gingerbread White House but also models of American icons like Mount Rushmore and the Golden Gate Bridge.

RELATED: Netflix Special Portrays Jesus as Gay in Open Attack on Christianity at Christmastime

Do you think the war on Christmas has been won? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 77% (1118 Votes) 23% (339 Votes)

“The East Room features Christmas trees topped with gilded eagles, and other decorations inspired by the American flag, a symbol of national pride that hard working Americans are no longer afraid to fly outside their homes thanks to President Donald Trump’s courageous leadership,” he wrote.

Given the reception that the decorations got on Twitter, Stiles had just one sentence for the left:

“Cry more, libs,” he wrote.

Beautifully decorated! Once again our FLOTUS shows class and grace! — Susan Marie (@SusanSchaffner3) December 2, 2019

Perfection again FLOTUS❤️❤️❤️ — bettejane lugari (@bjslama) December 2, 2019

There was, indeed, plenty of crying:

I hope it is your family last Christmas their — Blessed (@survivingtheimp) December 2, 2019

You didn’t put one decoration on that tree, and your young son Baron isn’t in 1 photo. I swear I’ve Never seen a family moment coming up to xmas with you child. No family connections at all #sosad — nigel holmes (@nigelll37) December 2, 2019

However, most of the comments were laudatory — and that should be a lesson here.

After all, this isn’t just some blip on the radar. The “war on Christmas” isn’t a terribly popular topic anymore, and while the White House didn’t unilaterally declare a peace treaty in the matter, the current residents certainly had some effect.

To some extent, the residents at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue have an impact on the discussion in the country at large. President Trump has made it clear he much prefers “merry Christmas” as opposed to the generic “happy holidays” and is averse to the idea of excising the religious aspect of the holiday from public celebrations of it. The same is true of Melania Trump and the whole administration.

Remember how the Obama administration treated Christmas? We try to forget, but they went to comically ridiculous lengths to try to avoid any mention of the reason for the holiday.

That had a real-world effect. So does what the Trump White House is doing. The two approaches have had dramatically different results.

This doesn’t mean there aren’t holdouts, mind you, so save your letters. The point is that celebrating Christmas like this isn’t as controversial as it was just four years ago — and that’s a very good thing.

In short, while no one was looking, the war on Christmas — at least for right now — has been won.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.