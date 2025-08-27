Nobody's Above the Law: ICE Crushes Founders of 'Trump Burger' - Clever Immigrants Who Thought They Had It Made

Two illegal immigrants hoped to avoid the hammer of the law by setting up a restaurant chain in honor of President Donald Trump, but the plan was not successful.

Roland Beainy and his business partner, Iyad Muhammad Abuelhawa, have both been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The two started a chain of restaurants together in 2020 they called Trump Burger, where customers could find menu items named after the president, his family members, and the first lady.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reports the name Trump is even branded on burger buns, with impersonators roaming any of their four locations across Texas.

Customers could even order a “Biden Burger” for $50.99. This menu item included a 1-ounce patty of beef and “old tomato and our oldest buns available due to cheating and inflation.”

One TikTok user whose video was later reposted to social media platform X showed his viewers the inside of one Trump Burger location, offering a glance at the menu and giving a taste test of his order.

TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING The media told us only white supremacists support Trump….boy were they wrong This guy went to Trump Burger to show us what’s on the menu….👍 I think he’s ordering the Sleepy Joe Slider 😂 pic.twitter.com/c10AZRrmCw — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) August 6, 2025

Despite all the pro-Trump bravado, Beainy and Abuelhawa could not avoid the law.

Beainy recently had his green card revoked and has been accused of immigration fraud.

Per the Daily Mail, the Department of Homeland Security says he is under investigation for a “sham marriage” to take advantage of immigration laws. He will have a hearing in November where he faces the possibility of deportation.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was not able to find proof that Beainy and his supposed wife were ever really together. The Daily Mail reports her family also acknowledged the marriage was not authentic.

“Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” ICE told Fox News. “Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

Abuelhawa has a long criminal history, which includes healthcare fraud and drug misbranding. In 2007, he was convicted after operating a scam flu shot operation in Houston, Texas, where ICE says he injected residents with what he claimed were flu shots to the to tune of 1,600 people.

He was slated for deportation after his release but used an alias to remain in the country.

Trouble for these two doesn’t stop there, as they are also in a dispute with one another over ownership of Trump Burger. Beainy says he purchased a 50 percent stake in the original location from Abuelhawa, who is countersuing over the matter.

Beainy has also received a cease-and-desist from the Trump Organization as the branding and use of the president’s likeness were never authorized.

The tale of Trump Burger seems over the top and completely ridiculous at times, but also extremely entertaining. On that note, maybe these two are worthy of carrying the Trump name to provide Texans with a burger chain.

The story also proves what ICE told Fox.

It does not matter your political affiliation or how much of a Trump fan you show yourself to be. No one is above the law.

