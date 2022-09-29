Parler Share
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual convention on May 27 in Houston.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual convention on May 27 in Houston. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Noem Announces Plan That Would Make State History: We Will 'Protect Our People from a Disastrous White House'

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2022 at 5:22pm
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that if she is re-elected, she will work to eliminate South Dakota’s tax on groceries.

Noem said the permanent elimination of the 4.5 percent tax would be “the largest tax cut in South Dakota’s history,” adding that it would return $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget,” The Associated Press reported.

“What I’m hearing from families is they cannot believe how much groceries cost,” Noem said, according to KELO-TV.

Noem, who this month said health issues would restrict her public appearances, made the announcement during a news conference in Rapid City.

“I have seen families across South Dakota struggling to make ends meet with rising inflation because of President [Joe] Biden’s policies. His failed liberal agenda has caused the cost of food to skyrocket, and family budgets are being stretched thin,” Noem said, according to Fox News.

“South Dakotans work hard. They get up every day and provide for their families, but the Biden administration’s policies are destroying their ability to feed their children,” she said.

“Senior citizens, working parents and single moms are all struggling with rising food and gas prices. South Dakota will continue to do the right thing and protect our people from a disastrous White House.”

Eliminating the tax was proposed this year by legislative Democrats, according to the Argus Leader. At the time, Noem was reluctant to support the proposal.

Should South Dakota repeal its grocery tax?

Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, Noem’s opponent in the November election, had supported the tax repeal and helped secure full state House approval of the idea, according to the AP.

He called Noem’s pledge “just another example of Gov. Noem trying to manipulate the voters of South Dakota by proposing a policy she clearly didn’t believe in and is doing it for her political gains at this moment.”

However, Ian Fury, a spokesman for Noem’s campaign, said the governor had supported the concept but was concerned about its impact.

“She’s always in favor of cutting taxes if the numbers work,” Fury said.

South Dakota’s legislature returns in January and may consider the proposal then.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation