Noem Hands Out $10K Bonus Checks To Appreciative TSA Agents Who Stood Their Posts During Shutdown

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem handed out several $10,000 bonus checks to TSA agents on Thursday who went “above and beyond” during the government shutdown to keep the American people safe.

With agents standing behind her at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Noem said that the checks would be going to TSA agents who displayed “exemplary service,” such as serving extra shifts unpaid, during the 43-day government shutdown, which ended Wednesday night.

“We will be continuing to not only recognize employees across the country, but we will be looking at every single TSA official that helped serve during this government shutdown, and do what we can to recognize that and help them financially with a bonus check to get them and their family back on their feet,” Noem explained.

She also thanked the private companies at the airport that helped TSA agents make ends meet during the shutdown.

“I just can’t say enough about the partnerships that we have been able to build in light of this tragic situation, when the Democrats shut down the government, that we still saw the best of America,” Noem said.

“We saw people come together and support each other,” she noted.

Noem said the TSA fulfilled its mission during the shutdown by allowing the American people to fly safely around the country.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social earlier this week that he would be recommending that air traffic controllers who stayed at their posts during the shutdown receive a $10,000 bonus for “distinguished service.”

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off,” the president wrote, “I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was meant to hurt our country.”

He warned those who failed to get back to work before the shutdown ended that their pay would be “substantially docked.”

TRUMP: “AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS MUST GET BACK TO WORK NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially “docked.” For those who didn’t take time off, I will be recommending a bonus of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our country.” pic.twitter.com/U0zjiQXCtS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he supports the $10,000 bonus for air traffic controllers who did not miss a day of work during the shutdown.

We had controllers who NEVER missed a scheduled day during the shutdown.@POTUS giving out 10K bonuses is BRILLIANT. They are PATRIOTS!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5t49nvXAqU — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2025

“This move was brilliant by the president,” Duffy told Newsmax. “I love the president brought that up, and we are going to make it happen.”

Duffy anticipates it taking about a week to get flights more or less back to normal, a concern that many had ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

