Noem Reveals Trump's Policies Sparked Tidal-Wave of Self-Deportation: Total Number Now in the Seven Figures

Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem said Thursday that more than a million illegal immigrants have self-deported since President Donald Trump took office.

“In less than 200 days, 1.6 MILLION illegal immigrants have left the United States population. This is massive,” Noem posted on X.

“This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans,” Noem continued, adding, “Thank you @POTUS Trump!”

In a video posted to X, Noem said, “I think these numbers show exactly the genius of Donald J. Trump.”

“When he was elected in November, he knew he had to make America safe again,” she said.

She said that when Trump tapped her to serve as Homeland Security secretary, part of her job was to tell the world “that no longer will we tolerate people being in our country illegally and that they need to go home.”

“The world got the message. They’re leaving on their own, which is the best thing for American citizens,” she said.

Noem noted that as illegal immigrants left, “2.5 million Americans became employed in the last six-seven months.”

“That’s incredible growth for U.S. citizens that will benefit their families and the people who love this country, who were born here, who want to be employed and now have new opportunities for success,” she said.

A news release posted on the department’s website noted, “In her first 200 days as secretary, DHS also launched an international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to LEAVE NOW because if they don’t, we will arrest them and deport them.

“This new data shows illegal aliens are hearing our message,” the release said.

The release noted that the Trump administration ended the use of the CBP One App, saying the app helped “more than one million aliens to illegally enter the country.”

The app has morphed into a vehicle that allows illegal immigrants to leave the country.

The release noted that illegal immigrants who leave on their own can get $1,000 and a free flight to the native countries.

“The rapid decline in the illegal immigrant population is already being felt nationwide, from reduced strain on public services to a resurgence in local job markets,” the release said.

The release was accompanied by a chart saying that the illegal immigrant population of the United States rose from 10.2 million in 2021 to 15.8 million when Trump took office in January.

