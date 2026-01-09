ICE Shooting Bombshell: Officer Involved Was Previously Run Over, Dragged by Anti-ICE Rioter

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer targeted in Wednesday’s attack already survived a previous assault in June, when an anti-ICE rioter rammed him with a vehicle and dragged him.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis Wednesday, prompting angry responses from Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

During a news conference, Noem said that a wave of vehicle attacks against federal officers has reached an intolerable level. She said the administration will not allow the violence to continue.

“Over 100 of these vehicle rammings happen in just recent weeks, and this must stop. ICE alone is facing a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against all of them,” Noem said.

“In fact, the very same officer who was attacked today had previously been dragged by an anti-ICE rioter who had rammed him with a car and [dragged] him back in June. He sustained injuries at that time as well. And let me remind you why we’re all here in this city today and why we’ve been here.”

Noem on Wednesday also called on the Department of Justice to treat those who use vehicles to attack law enforcement officers as domestic terrorists.

“People need to stop using their vehicles as weapons. This domestic act of terrorism to use your vehicle to try to kill law enforcement officers is going to stop,” Noem told reporters.

“And I’m asking the Department of Justice to prosecute it as domestic terrorism because it’s clear that it’s being coordinated.”

Noem said coordinated groups are teaching individuals to weaponize vehicles against police during enforcement actions.

“People are being trained and told how to use their vehicles to impede law enforcement operations and then to run over anybody who gets in their way while they go out there and try to disrupt peace and public safety. And Americans deserve better,” Noem added.







Federal immigration agents expanded their presence across the Minneapolis region after authorities uncovered what they describe as a massive Minnesota welfare-abuse scheme worth at least $9 billion.

President Donald Trump said he would revoke Temporary Protected Status for Somalis tied to the allegations.

During a mid-December enforcement action, demonstrators surrounded officers, triggering a tense confrontation in which ICE personnel deployed paint-marking rounds to hold the line until deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office stepped in.

