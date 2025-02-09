Share
Tucker Carlson speaks at an event in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 31, 2024.
Tucker Carlson speaks at an event in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 31, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

'Non-Christian': Tucker Carlson Reacts to Woke 'Bishop' Who Blasted Trump

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 9, 2025
Tucker Carlson is currently exploring the Christian faith.

A few years ago, the former Fox News commentator and current host of “The Tucker Carlson Show” has revealed that he started reading the Bible for the first time, and since that time, he has publicly promoted Christianity and its beneficial effects on the nation.

But Carlson grew up Episcopalian, and he has made a point of lambasting the woke and wicked direction of the increasingly progressive denomination in which he was raised.

The whole nation was reminded of the near-total apostasy of mainline Episcopalianism when Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington made a point of lecturing President Donald Trump in front of the entire nation.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde croned at the commander-in-chief during a church service shortly after his inauguration, per The Christian Post.

“There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families,” she added. “Some who fear for their lives.”

Carlson reacted poorly to those emotionally manipulative and leftward-framed moral accusations from the progressive pastrix.

“This is not a Christian organization at all,” Carlson said to British journalist Piers Morgan during an interview shared last week, in reference to the Episcopal Church.

He saw right through the seemingly pious but politically charged rhetoric.

Do you agree with Carlson?

“This is a very angry, hateful organization run by dreadfully unhappy middle-aged lesbians, which is exactly what it is,” he contended. “So only by showing that in public can it ever be forced to reform.”

Carlson indeed hopes that fellow Americans will see just how far the mainline denominations have fallen. He even described the Episcopal Church as “pagan.”

“I actually thought it was a hopeful thing that the rest of America, not just we Episcopalians, could see what it’s actually like, which is repulsive and totally non-Christian,” he said.

Though he may be fairly new to a seemingly sincere walk with the Lord, the diagnosis from Carlson is absolutely right.

For decades in the Western world, and arguably since the Enlightenment three centuries ago, leftists have been trying to subvert and infiltrate faithful Christian denominations, turning them into hosts for their parasitic ideologies.

Best Clip You'll See Today: Tucker Asks Lib Reporter 'How Do They Get People This Stupid in the Media'

Carlson correctly diagnosed this phenomenon as the latest “manifestation of something that has been at work in this world since Eden.”

“It exists under the very dishonest guise which is, like, to help and enrich and uplift people. It does none of that,” he continued.

“It’s a purely destructive force designed to wreck institutions that were actually humane and divide people from each other along the lines of race and sex, and it’s just evil, and we should say that.”

In other words, Christians should never hesitate to shine the light of truth into the dark mires that the mainline denominations which still claim the name of Jesus Christ have sorrowfully become.

The light, after all, must shine into the darkness, for the darkness cannot overcome it.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




