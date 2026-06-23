Non-Citizens Can't Vote... Except When They Do - Which DOJ Says Happened Multiple Times in 2020 and 2024 Elections

Despite the left boasting about safe and secure elections where non-citizens don’t vote, we’re seeing just the opposite unfold.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida issued a news release Monday with three such cases.

A Brazilian, Moises Lima Junior, became a lawful permanent resident on Jan. 17, 2024. He registered to vote on Feb. 18 of that year after falsely claiming to be a citizen.

On Oct. 21, 2024, he voted in a federal election. He has since pleaded guilty to making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote and voting by an alien on Feb. 12 of this year, and was sentenced on May 27.

Gordon Louis is a Haitian national and convicted felon. He voted in multiple federal races in 2020, but was not a citizen. He has pleaded guilty to voting by an alien, and was sentenced on April 15, 2026.

Roberto Figueredo, a Cuban national, also voted in 2020. Figueredo had his lawful permanent resident status revoked. He was ordered removed from the country, but stayed and submitted an application to vote in Florida on Jan. 29, 2020. He falsely claimed he was a citizen and was eligible to vote. But he was a convicted felon at that time who did not have his voting rights restored.

On Oct. 1, 2020, Figueredo voted in a federal election. He pleaded guilty to casting a false ballot and voting by an alien on Sept. 30, 2025. He was sentenced on Feb. 4.

U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida commented on these developments, saying that “federal law is clear: only United States citizens may vote in federal elections.”

“The Southern District of Florida is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections and ensuring that those who undermine public confidence in the electoral process are held accountable.”

It seems the thing Democrats insist never happens has happened again, proving they’re less than honest about this process.

Every illegal ballot cancels out a legal one.

The left will surely read this news and downplay the impact, arguing three votes are inconsequential. It’s a bit ironic since Democrats emphasize the importance of counting every vote.

The reader may remember the phrase — now infamous — from a joint news release made by the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees. The release claimed the 2020 presidential election “was the most secure in American history.”

The release, put out just a week after that election, stated, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Allowing illegal ballots to be cast certainly seems compromising.

More recently, Just the News reported that a New Jersey Republican Party and Republican National Committee probe found hundreds of registered noncitizens after requesting voter rolls from all 21 counties in that state.

Every state’s voter rolls must be checked.

Leaving them as is will wreak havoc during the midterms in November.

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