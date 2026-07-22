Non-Stop Deportations: Trump Activates Secret Deportation Court Authorized 30 Years Ago But Never Used Until Now

The Trump administration is now using a court created during the Clinton administration to further achieve its goal of deporting illegal aliens.

Court Watch said the Alien Terrorist Removal Court was created by an act of Congress in 1996 with five judges “to review applications for the removal from the United States of alien terrorists.” Applicants for removal will be submitted by the attorney general — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — under seal.

This court has never received an application, but that changed last Wednesday. A hearing took place Thursday, but the contents of that application were not disclosed. Further, Law Dork said the person targeted for deportation will not receive notice of the application.

In order to be considered for removal, the illegal alien in question must be a terrorist.

This court has been dormant for 30 years, but we might finally see its use.

Why is this necessary?

Because there are people who illegally entered this country who fall under the category of terrorists.

Even though it’s been incredibly hard to deport illegals, are you pleased with the efforts the Trump administration is making? Yes No

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The Venezuelan-based Tren de Aragua crime organization was designated a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025.

The group saw operatives entering the country to wreak havoc under former President Joe Biden. If any are still present here, this court could address the issue.

That same month, MS-13 also received a designation as a foreign terrorist organization.

Again, if they are operating in the United States, the court provides a new pathway to get rid of them. Per Law Dork, the hearing for removal under the Alien Terrorist Removal Court will be “expeditious” and “public.”

We should be making an example of them and doing it quickly.

The second reason a court like this is needed comes from the response to deportation efforts thus far.

State officials have unapologetically called for noncompliance, and for opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers carrying out their operations.

We’ve seen chaos, destruction, and loss of life, notably in cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota, when an officer fatally shot 37-year-old agitator Renée Good as she tried to ram him with her vehicle. The public continues to receive a barrage of rhetoric from Democrat officials and media pundits alike, likening ICE to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo.

On Monday, ABC News reported an “anti-government extremist” detonated an “incendiary device” outside a federal building in New York City used by ICE and other agencies.

The circumstances are unprecedented.

When has there been this much opposition to enforcing immigration laws?

The Trump administration needs to take unprecedented measures of their own.

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