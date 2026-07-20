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An F-16 fighter jet flies during an exhibition over Las Palmas air base in Lima, Peru, on April 23, 2026.
An F-16 fighter jet flies during an exhibition over Las Palmas air base in Lima, Peru, on April 23, 2026. (Ernesto Benavides - AFP / Getty Images)

NORAD Fighter Jets Intercept Multiple Aircraft Infringing on Restricted U.S. Airspace

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2026 at 6:28am
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Airspace violations in the skies above President Donald Trump kept the North American Aerospace Defense Command busy on Sunday.

Trump was in New Jersey to attend the World Cup final, which Spain won, defeating Argentina 1-0.

Up above, NORAD F-16 fighters intercepted several aircraft flying over Bedminster, where Trump has a property, and East Rutherford, where the game was played.

More than 10 general aviation aircraft violated Federal Aviation Administration rules declaring the airspace off limits, according to a NORAD news release.

The release said that three violations “required intercepts by NORAD aircraft.”

“During two of the intercepts, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public,” the release said.

“The flares were used to draw the pilots’ attention. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground,” the release said.

NORAD said pilots who violated the airspace were escorted out of it by NORAD jets.

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The FAA issues Temporary Flight Restrictions when an event, or a presidential visit, means airspace is closed for general aviation, according to New Jersey Hills.

Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, are then posted for pilots to review before takeoff.

Violations often take place when Trump comes to a given area.

During a three-day stay at Bedminster that began on June 5, 15 planes violated the restrictions.

“NORAD and the FAA aim to keep the skies over America safe, with close attention paid to areas with Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President,” Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, previously said in a statement posted to X.

“TFR procedures are mandatory, and the excessive number of TFR violations this weekend indicates some civil aviators are not reading Notice to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight as required by the FAA. NORAD armed fighter aircraft will intercept and guide offending aircraft out of the TFR,” he posted.

“Should the pilot of an aircraft happen to find itself intercepted by either fighters or helicopters, they should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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