The U.S. launched two F-35 fighter jets, similar to the one shown, in response to the incident, along with two F-22 fighters, four KC-135 tankers, one E-3 AWACS, two Canadian CF-18 fighter aircraft, and one CC-150 tanker.
NORAD Launches US Fighter Jets as Russian Military Aircraft Enter American Air Defense Identification Zone

 By Jack Davis  March 5, 2026 at 1:30pm
Russia wondered if anyone in North America was watching. The North American Aerospace Defense Command was.

On Wednesday, with most of the world’s eyes on the burgeoning conflict in the Middle East, Russia sent two TU-142 military aircraft into the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones, according to a NORAD news release.

Air Defense Identification Zones extended beyond a nation’s airspace and are patrolled to ensure neither the U.S. nor Canada is surprised.

After the Russian planes entered the space, NORAD sent a welcoming committee made up of two U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft, two F-22 fighter aircraft, four KC-135 tankers, one E-3 AWACS, two Canadian CF-18 fighter aircraft, and one CC-150 tanker.

The mission’s goal was to identify, monitor, and intercept the aircraft.

As is normal with Russian incursions into the American and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones, the Russian planes never entered sovereign airspace and turned back

“This Russian activity in the Alaskan and Canadian ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,” NORAD noted in its release.

“NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America,” the release said.

Wednesday’s incident follows a similar encounter last month, according to Fox News.

In that incident, Russia sent two Tu-95 bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and an A-50 airborne early warning aircraft to the Bering Strait off Alaska’s western coast.

NORAD responded with  F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, supported by an E-3 aircraft and refueling tankers.

In August, Russia sent an Ilyushin IL-20 COO reconnaissance aircraft into the ADIZ four times in a week, according to Newsweek.

As noted by CBS News, there are times when aircraft get up close and personal.

In September 2024, a Russian fighter jet was shown on video flying only a few feet from a responding NORAD jet.

Although generally Russia is the only nation that pokes the ADIZ, in July 2024, Chinese bombers joined Russian aircraft off the Alaskan ADIZ.

