Normally Pro-Trump Lou Dobbs Says White House Has ‘Lost Its Way’

President Donald Trump’s White House has “lost its way,” Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs said Wednesday as he commented on the inaugural meeting at the White House of the new American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

The board includes several CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook, as well as business representatives such as Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Donohue, The Hill reported.

And Dobbs didn’t like the new board, or its makeup, at all.

During the session, Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a White House adviser, said the goal of the board and the White House is “helping those most vulnerable to having their jobs displaced due to the rapid pace of technological change, and work together to assist them in learning a new skill so they can continue to provide for themselves and for their families,” according to a White House media pool report.

During the session, President Donald Trump spoke about the nation’s labor force needs.

“We have to bring people in. We want them to be people based on merit, and we want them to come in legally,” Trump said, before talking about border security to address the issue of illegal immigration.

“We want people to come in, but they have to come in through a process. So we have a process that’s really moving along rapidly. Last year, we took in a large number of highly qualified, wonderful people. And they’re — for the most part, they’re working already in your companies. But we also have a lot of companies coming in,” Trump said.

Trump said more growth is on the way, citing a recent conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I was with Prime Minister Abe the other day, and he said — we spoke the other day. And he said that Japan is going to be sending about seven — at least seven more big factories into this country. And it’s got to do more than that; we have too big a deficit with Japan. We have for a long time,” Trump said.

“We have — we have companies coming into this country at a record pace, and really at a pace that nobody thought possible because nobody thought you’d ever see these particular companies again,” he said. “So we’re going to let a lot of people come in because we need workers. We have to have workers.”

Dobbs, who is generally supportive of Trump, used a monologue on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to say the new board would be “very likely a catastrophe for working men and women, small business and entrepreneurs, our middle class, and the American family.”

“I try not to overstate, let alone indulge in hyperbole, but what we watched unfold today at the White House was, to me, a disastrous policy turn for the country….and heartbreaking,” he added.

Dobbs said Donohue’s presence on the board was “impossible to misinterpret,” and likely bad news for increasing American wages.

“D.C.’s biggest lobbyist wants to reverse the direction of rising labor costs and return to the cheap labor policies of the 20 years preceding the Trump presidency,” he said. “I don’t even know why this White House would let him in the door.”

Dobbs admonished the Trump White House that “it’s important to never forget who your friends are.”

” … If this White House thinks that listening to the beguiling prattle of Tim Cook, Tom Donohue and RINO Senators like Susan Collins is helpful to the president, then the battle for the forgotten in this country will be decided by the very establishment President Trump ran against … who spend every single day trying to destroy him,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said the White House is going in the wrong direction.

“That the president would advance the interests of the globalist elites ahead of our citizens would be a tragic reversal on any day, but today, on the same day that the Commerce Department reported the United States had the largest trade deficit in history, the same day that the President of the New York Fed said straightforwardly economic growth is slowing, that the southern border is being overrun by record numbers of illegal immigrants means the White House has lost its way,” he said.

“And that the nation’s heart will be, after all, broken….by the very same people who brought 50 years of consecutive trade deficits, the export of millions of middle class jobs, and who have fed the swamp for decades,” Dobbs said.

