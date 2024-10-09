North Carolina Family Suffers Horrifying End as Escape from Hurricane Helene Ends in Tragedy

The storm has passed; another is on the way. But as Hurricane Milton looms large in headlines as it prepares to hit Florida, families in North Carolina are still reeling from their losses last month.

More than 215 people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene when, as Tropical Storm Helene, it flooded western North Carolina, where more than half the storm-related deaths have been recorded, as noted by NBC.

In Green Mountain, one family was wiped out as Alison Wisely, her fiancé Knox Petrucci, and her two children, Felix, 9, and Lucas, 7, died, according to WRAL-TV.

Relatives who contacted Wisely and Petrucci said that they expected minor flooding in the basement of their house.

There will be more and more sad stories coming out of NC, TN, SC, FL & GA as the cleanup continues from Hurricane Helene and now Milton. RIP to Alison Wisley, her fiancé and her 2 children. Swept away by the floods while trying to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/NzmACWBWYi — BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) October 9, 2024

They procured pallets and sandbags, with the expectation that Helene would not ravage the mountain region.

Their expectations were wrong.

The Toe River rose 22 feet. Water came within inches of the ceiling of the one-story house.

As the situation grew worse, the family attempted to leave, according to a GoFundMe.

“The car began to float. They got out and tried to return to their house, but a big wave came and swept them all into the Toe River,” the GoFundMe explained.

The bodies of Petrucci, Alison Wisely and her children have been recovered.

Some of the family’s pets survived, according to WRAL.

Reishi, a cattle dog, was found floating on a mattress inside the house. The family cat Mowgli endured, as did Sheila, a lizard, found floating in her tank.

Lance Wisely, the father of the boys who died, said he was touched by the community response to the tragedy.

My Mother’s holler and surrounding hollers that flow into the Toe River, in Avery County, NC. The pictures you see don’t do it justice, and that is a terrible thing… the people here will see the remnants and scars of this the rest of their lives, and for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/zzEbzZBEMx — Southern Nordic (@SoNo762x39) October 8, 2024

“So many have reached out in the wake of this disaster to tell me how the community was touched by our family. Our family was touched by all of you. You have all been an essential part of this journey, and I am forever grateful,” he said.

The GoFundMe said that the day Wisely and Petrucci were to be married – Nov. 9 – will instead be a memorial for the family.

