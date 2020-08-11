A Wilson, North Carolina, man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly approached a 5-year-old who was playing outside and shot the child in the head.

Darius Sessoms was apprehended and charged with first degree murder, according to WRAL.

The 25-year-old ran up to Cannon Hinnant, 5, and shot him in the head in front of his two sisters, aged 8 and 9, while they played outside of their home, witnesses told the local outlet.

“My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” Doris Lybrand, who witnessed the shooting, told WRAL.

“For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Sessoms is reportedly a neighbor of the Hinnant family, and residents claim the accused man had dinner with the boy’s father on Saturday and was seen at the family home on Sunday.

Police have yet to release a motive for the killing but insist the murder was not random, according to WRAL.

Christina Prezioso, who said she is Cannon’s cousin, alleged the boy was shot after he rode his bicycle into Sessoms’ yard.

“I am the cousin of Austin Hinnant, father of Cannon,” Prezioso wrote in a GoFundMe post.

“Sunday, August 9, 2020 a sweet soul named Cannon Hinnant was taken from this world over a senseless act. A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson NC.”

Sessoms is being held without bond.

