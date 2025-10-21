North Carolina Teen Who Has Been Arrested 111 Times in the Past 2 Years Is Still Walking Free

A 15-year-old criminal is back on the streets in Democrat-run Charlotte, North Carolina— despite having been arrested a shocking 111 times during the past two years.

This is the latest sickening example of how soft-on-crime, leftist policies are endangering public safety and wasting taxpayer-funded resources such as the police department and the court system.

During a Wednesday news conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spotlighted the alarming spike in violent crimes being committed by recidivist thugs who have been arrested countless times.

Sgt. Todd Martin of the Southeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit said it’s obvious that “the cycle of catch-and-release does not reduce crime in our community.”

“We continue to see a troubling pattern: a disproportionate number of violent incidents and property crimes are being committed by individuals with extensive criminal histories — many of whom continue to cycle through the justice system without facing meaningful consequences,” he noted.

Martin pointed to the outrageous example of a 15-year-old criminal who has been arrested 111 times since August 2023.

The teen has been linked to more than 55 stolen vehicles and 45 home break-ins, the sergeant underscored.

The boy, who was most recently arrested in September, is now back on the streets, ready to terrorize more Charlotte residents.

For reference, the teen has been arrested numerous times for illegal possession of multiple firearms.

Does our society need to get much tougher on crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (291 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

🚨#BREAKING: A 15-year-old in Charlotte NC has just been arrested for his… …ONE HUNDRED AND ELEVENTH TIME Yes, you read that right. The boy has been arrested 111 times, just since August of 2023, averaging 1 arrest every 4 days… WHAT?!!!! pic.twitter.com/0op0sJDPWG — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 17, 2025

Martin said the repeat offender’s recent online-search history included queries on murdering police officers.

“The following were Google searches found on the juvenile’s cellphone: What is the charge for killing an officer? Is police murder a charge? What is capital murder?” the sergeant said.

“Despite the juvenile’s delinquency history and repeat-offender status, the juvenile was released back into the community in September,” he said.

Charlotte resident Charles Robinson said criminals are recklessly cycled through a revolving door.

“There is no accountability right now,” he told WSOC-TV.

The teen criminal joins a long—and expanding—list of violent, repeat offenders who’ve been allowed back on the streets despite multiple arrests.

Among them is Tyvon Williams, who has been arrested numerous times for rape, kidnapping, assault and robbery.

Why is this insanity being allowed?

Arrested yesterday in Charlotte for Attempted 1st Degree Forcible Rape, Kidnapping, Assault on a Female, and Assault by Pointing a Gun. pic.twitter.com/ipl3RHj5hm — Meck Citizen (@CitizenMeck) October 7, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Herbert Jordan, a Charlotte NC man who has been arrested 50(!!!) previous times, including for allegedly assaulting a police officer and women… …has just been arrested AGAIN for assaulting a woman while out on bond He has AGAIN been given only a $5,000 bond… pic.twitter.com/g85I716XGP — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 20, 2025

Similarly, recidivist Decarlos Brown murdered 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte back in August.

This murder was allowed to occur because Brown was repeatedly released from jail due to the Democrat-run city’s soft-on-crime policies.

This destructive catch-and-release cycle is mirrored in other blue cities across the United States.

It’s painfully obvious that left-wing policies not only do not deter crime, but they embolden even more criminality.

For decades now, Democrats have gleefully sacrificed the safety of law-abiding Americans on the altar of toxic “political correctness” and warped, social-reengineering agendas that weaken the nation.

This grotesque subversion must end, or the United States will crumble in the same way that previous empires fell.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.