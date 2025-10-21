Share
Commentary
A police car displays its flashing lights on the road.
Commentary
A police car displays its flashing lights on the road. (020 Creative / Getty Images)

North Carolina Teen Who Has Been Arrested 111 Times in the Past 2 Years Is Still Walking Free

 By Samantha Chang  October 21, 2025 at 4:58am
Share

A 15-year-old criminal is back on the streets in Democrat-run Charlotte, North Carolina— despite having been arrested a shocking 111 times during the past two years.

This is the latest sickening example of how soft-on-crime, leftist policies are endangering public safety and wasting taxpayer-funded resources such as the police department and the court system.

During a Wednesday news conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spotlighted the alarming spike in violent crimes being committed by recidivist thugs who have been arrested countless times.

Sgt. Todd Martin of the Southeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit said it’s obvious that “the cycle of catch-and-release does not reduce crime in our community.”

“We continue to see a troubling pattern: a disproportionate number of violent incidents and property crimes are being committed by individuals with extensive criminal histories — many of whom continue to cycle through the justice system without facing meaningful consequences,” he noted.

Martin pointed to the outrageous example of a 15-year-old criminal who has been arrested 111 times since August 2023.

The teen has been linked to more than 55 stolen vehicles and 45 home break-ins, the sergeant underscored.

The boy, who was most recently arrested in September, is now back on the streets, ready to terrorize more Charlotte residents.

For reference, the teen has been arrested numerous times for illegal possession of multiple firearms.

Does our society need to get much tougher on crime?

Martin said the repeat offender’s recent online-search history included queries on murdering police officers.

“The following were Google searches found on the juvenile’s cellphone: What is the charge for killing an officer? Is police murder a charge? What is capital murder?” the sergeant said.

“Despite the juvenile’s delinquency history and repeat-offender status, the juvenile was released back into the community in September,” he said.

Related:
US Marshal and an Illegal Alien Shot During Immigration Enforcement Operation

Charlotte resident Charles Robinson said criminals are recklessly cycled through a revolving door.

“There is no accountability right now,” he told WSOC-TV.

The teen criminal joins a long—and expanding—list of violent, repeat offenders who’ve been allowed back on the streets despite multiple arrests.

Among them is Tyvon Williams, who has been arrested numerous times for rape, kidnapping, assault and robbery.

Why is this insanity being allowed?

Similarly, recidivist Decarlos Brown murdered 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte back in August.

This murder was allowed to occur because Brown was repeatedly released from jail due to the Democrat-run city’s soft-on-crime policies.

This destructive catch-and-release cycle is mirrored in other blue cities across the United States.

It’s painfully obvious that left-wing policies not only do not deter crime, but they embolden even more criminality.

For decades now, Democrats have gleefully sacrificed the safety of law-abiding Americans on the altar of toxic “political correctness” and warped, social-reengineering agendas that weaken the nation.

This grotesque subversion must end, or the United States will crumble in the same way that previous empires fell.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




North Carolina Teen Who Has Been Arrested 111 Times in the Past 2 Years Is Still Walking Free
Watch: LA Lib Fled Trump to Costa Rica, Now She's Glad to Live Under Him Again if She Can Just Come Home
NYC Socialist Mamdani Blasts Andrew Cuomo for Not Visiting Enough Mosques During Trainwreck Mayoral Debate
Sean Duffy Plays World's Smallest Violin for Immigrant Trucker Who Lost CDL: He 'Couldn't Be Bothered to Learn Our Language'
Watch: Whoopi Desperately Throws to a Commercial Right After Cheryl Hines Levels Her and Nails Obama at Same Time
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation