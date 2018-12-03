SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

North Dakota Man Facing Serious Charges After He Planned To Attack and Kill Trump with Stolen Forklift

Gregory Lee Leingang mugshotGregory Lee Leingang admitted to stealing a forklift with the intent of trying to kill President Donald Trump last year in North Dakota. (Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department)

By Jack Davis
at 8:35am
Print

A North Dakota man pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he wanted to kill President Donald Trump during a 2017 visit to North Dakota.

Gregory Lee Leingang, 42, of Mandan, North Dakota, faced charges after he stole a forklift and hoped to use it to flip over the presidential limousine and then attack and kill Trump, the Grand Forks Herald reported.

As part of a plea deal, Leingang pleaded guilty to attempting to enter or remain in a restricted building and on grounds while using a dangerous weapon — in this case, the forklift.

Trump came to Mandan on Sept. 6, 2017, to speak at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery.

Leingang stole a forklift and entered the motorcade route, according to U.S. Assistant State’s Attorney Brandi Sasse Russell.

TRENDING: Trump Keeps Promise to Farmers, China Folds in Negotiations

“The intent was to basically try to get to the limo, flip the limo and get to the president and he wanted to kill the president,” Russell said.

Is 15 years in prison enough?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The plan faltered when the forklift was stuck in a gated area.

Leingang fled but was caught by Mandan police.

He allegedly confessed his plan to authorities, including the U.S. Secret Service, according to WDRB.

“He was suffering a serious psychiatric crisis during this incident,” said Michelle Monteiro, Leingang’s public defender.

Leingang was accused of setting two fires that morning — one at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark maintenance shop and the other at the state parole and probation office, Monteiro said.

Leingang has been sentenced on charges related to setting the fires and stealing the forklift as well as a separate charge of burglary. His current estimated date of release is 2038.

RELATED: Trump Keeps Promise to Farmers, China Folds in Negotiations

Leingang said in court Friday that he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder.

Leingang’s attorney is seeking to have the time Leingang has already served be reduced from his sentence.

A hearing on that motion is set for Feb. 15.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.