SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

North Korea Agrees To Move Toward Denuclearization If US Reciprocates

President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, left, at the start of their historic summit.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, left, at the start of their historic summit. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

By Hanna Bogorowski
at 8:11am
Print

On the second day of meetings between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, Kim proposed a few steps toward concrete denuclearization, but only if the United States reciprocates as well.

A few of the plans Kim made involved furthering peace talks with South Korea and making his first visit to the country’s capital of Seoul, The New York Times reported.

Kim also pledged to end military exercises and create no-fly zones at the border between the two countries in an effort to calm the nerves that have grown after reports that Kim was actually increasing his nuclear capacity after he promised to denuclearize in his June meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In relation to such denuclearization, however, Kim made a notable promise to dismantle a missile engine-test facility while also inviting “external inspectors” to watch over the dismantling to ensure it is disabled.

“We have agreed to make the Korean Peninsula a land of peace that is free from nuclear weapons and nuclear threat,” Kim said, according to The Washington Post. “The road to our future will not always be smooth, and we may face challenges and trials we can’t anticipate.”

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

Kim is referring to the Yongbyon nuclear complex, which is central to his country’s nuclear program.

In return, Kim has asked the U.S. to formally declare an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War, which was halted with an armistice.

Kim said he will move forward with such pleasures only if the U.S. takes “corresponding steps” based on pledges Trump made in their June summit.

Experts are divided on the outcome of the meeting between Korean leaders, with some saying any steps in the right direction are welcome, while others are saying it’s not enough.

Do you think North Korea will denuclearize?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“No matter how hard I look, I can find no real progress in denuclearization in today’s announcements,” an analyst at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, Cheon Seong-whun, told the NYT.

Trump, on the other hand, welcomed the news on Twitter.

“These moves are expected to help resolve the international community’s doubts toward North Korea’s preemptive dismantling moves in the past as a mere show,” director of South Korea’s National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, said, according to The Post.

RELATED: Just In: After Getting Letter from Kim, White House Coordinating 2nd North Korea Summit

Even though Kim seemingly made moves to dismantle sites and simmer his nuclear capacity, one expert, Melissa Hanham from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, reminded the U.S. that Kim has more than one nuclear facility and Kim’s concessions do not translate to ending all missile programs.

On top of nuclear talks, Moon and Kim decided the two countries would compete together at the 2020 Olympics and make a bid to hold the Summer Games in 2032.

In another move appearing to show solidarity, the two announced a ceremony to open railroads and roads connecting the countries, The Post reported.

The White House said on Sept. 10 that the U.S. and North Korea are discussing a second meeting to further stalled denuclearization talks.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong / Getty Images

‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gestures during his confirmation hearing on Sept. 6.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Releases Statement After Accuser Identifies Herself. He Isn’t Backing Down.

Nick Givas

Andrew Napolitano on "Fox & Friends" set.Fox News / screen shot

Judge Nap Chimes In on Kavanaugh Accusations

Evie Fordham

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at the MGM National Harbor Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 8, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland.Larry French / Getty Images for MGM National Harbor

Republican Holds Big Lead in Blue State Governor Race

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, left, and Cristina King Miranda, right.

Classmate Deletes Tweet That Supported Ford’s Claim Against Kavanaugh

Jack Davis

A polygraph machine in operation.Shutterstock

Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm on Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured during his speech accepting President Donald Trump's nomination on July 9, 2018. C-SPAN screen shot

Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.