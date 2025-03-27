Is a 'Nose Wipe' a 'Violent Gesture'? NFL Thinks So, And They're Changing the Rules for It

As the NFL continues football’s march toward being a 24/7, 365-day-a-year sport, it’s apparently ruffling the feathers of at least one player.

The NFL — despite being in the slowest part of the league’s offseason — captured some national attention Wednesday when a portion of its upcoming league rule changes leaked online.

Shared by ESPN’s NFL insider Benjamin Solak, the snippet explained that the league is expanding its rules regarding “violent gestures.”

One purported “violent gesture” is getting a little more attention than others.

According to the full rules report sent to NFL teams this week, the “nose wipe” celebration is now a 15 yard penalty for being a “violent gesture” Which, I mean, c’mon. pic.twitter.com/JJ0EEgxpQr — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 26, 2025

“According to the full rules report sent to NFL teams this week, the ‘nose wipe’ celebration is now a 15 yard penalty for being a ‘violent gesture,'” Solak posted on social media platform X.

He incredulously added, “Which, I mean, c’mon.”

The snippet shared by Solak stated: “There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct. This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship. Such acts specifically include, among others:

“(d) Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe‘ gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive.”

Solak facetiously commented on his own post, “SOMEONE think of the CHILDREN,” while including a gif of the gesture in question:

SOMEONE think of the CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/ouaJwwyby7 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 26, 2025

The player featured in the gif, Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb, is likely at the heart of this controversy, as the “nose wipe” has become his go-to celebration after making a big play.

Lamb responded directly to Solak’s original X post, letting his feelings be known about the rule change.

“[Shaking my head], i have plenty in mind,” Lamb posted to X, adding an unamused face emoji to his message. Lamb appeared to be suggesting that he has other celebrations in his arsenal, but was clearly not thrilled with this development.

It is worth noting, however, that the “nose wipe” gesture appears to have its roots in gang culture.

As Pro Football Talk described Wednesday, the “nose wipe” is apparently a gang sign associated with the Bloods.

The gesture is specifically meant to imply that “someone is untrustworthy,” the NBC Sports site reported.

