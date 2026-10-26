Not Adding Up: Does This Detail Tucked in 'Ilhan Omar's' Memoir Settle Her Immigration Case for Good?

A detail found in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2020 autobiography appears to shed new light on whether she was eligible to become an American citizen as a purported minor at the time.

The Minnesota lawmaker claims to have received automatic citizenship in 2000 at the age of 17 through her father, Nur Said Mohamed Elmi, a former military officer and educator who fled war-torn Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen as a refugee.

However, National Review’s Jim Geraghty noted that Omar wrote in her 2020 autobiography “This Is What America Looks Like”: “I was eight years old when civil war broke out in Somalia. One day everything was okay, and the next, there were bullets piercing not only buildings but also people.”

Geraghty continued, “While Somalia has suffered several civil wars, the chapter is entitled, ‘War: 1989-1991, Mogadishu, Somalia.’ Mogadishu experienced severe riots in July 1989, including a mass execution that became known as the ‘Jazeera beach massacre.’”

“If, in her own words in her own autobiography, Omar was eight when this occurred in 1989, then she was born in 1981, and was 19 years old in the year 2000, when her father purportedly obtained his citizenship, not 1982 as she currently claims,” the journalist concluded.

Geraghty also contended that, based on Omar’s father’s position in the military under the brutal Somalian dictator President Siad Barre, he likely was not even eligible to receive U.S. citizenship as a refugee. “Between 1960 and 1991, the government of Somalia killed hundreds of thousands of people in the region known as Somaliland in northeast Somalia. Most belonged to the Isaaq ethnic group, the predominant identity group in the area,” he wrote.

To the U.S. government, “The term ‘refugee’ does not include any person who ordered, incited, assisted or otherwise participated in the persecution of any person on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

What do you think should happen if Ilhan Omar is found to have committed immigration fraud? Deportation Legal consequences Both of the above Nothing, it's not a big deal Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Deportation 12% (10 votes) Legal consequences 0% (0 votes) Both of the above 87% (72 votes) Nothing, it's not a big deal 1% (1 vote)

Earlier this month, federal agents raided Omar’s Washington, D.C., home.

“Federal agents cited a number of potential immigration crimes, including conspiracy and false statements in immigration paperwork,” a source told NBC News.

In 2019, Minnesota resident A.J. Kern asserted in a video that Omar was actually 18 or 19 in 2000.

“Two days after Kern released a viral video about Omar’s alleged real age, Omar’s official birth year on the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library’s website was revised from 1981 to 1982, according to Kern, who pointed to archived versions of the site which revealed the change,” the New York Post said. “Congressional records today report Omar was born in October 1982, making her 17 at the time of naturalization.”

In September, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating.”

“If you decided to break the law, or lie on the information you gave the United States … but you didn’t tell us who you actually were; you lied about certain things, about your application, those things, there’s no expiration to that,” Mullin explained.

FLASHBACK: Last month, I asked DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin if there would be any action taken against Ilhan Omar over possible immigration fraud. He said: “Something’s Gonna Happen. This is an ongoing investigation.” This morning, Ilhan Omar’s house was raided by the Department of Homeland Security. We’re finally starting to see justice, @SecMullinDHS https://t.co/4bRw7MmMhH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2026



“If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

Omar made her first public appearance on Friday since federal authorities raided her home.

Reporters swarmed the lawmaker in Minneapolis after she cast her ballot at an early voting location, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared with her at the site.

As she was leaving, a reporter asked Omar, “Have you talked to the feds at all?”

After no-showing news conference, @Ilhan votes early in Minneapolis then rushes to avoid taking questions from reporters about federal investigations. Asked if she’s been briefed on warrants, Omar responds “They haven’t said anything.” @CBSNews @CBSPolitics @NicoleSganga https://t.co/HVur3KNbm9 — Jonah Kaplan (@JonahPKaplan) October 23, 2026



She responded, “I have not.”Also asked whether she has been told what the investigation is regarding, Omar answered, “Nothing. They haven’t said anything.”

Fox News reported that Omar is slated to make a Monday night campaign appearance with far-left social media influencer Hasan Piker.

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