'You're Not Answering': Maher Goes Off After Leftist Guest Blames 'Whitey' for Islamic Oppression

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher sparred with “The Young Turks” commentator Ana Kasparian on Monday as she blamed Western civilization’s intervention in the Middle East for the oppression of women in Islamic countries.

Kasparian said on the “Club Random Podcast” that she would not feel comfortable wearing her dress in any Middle Eastern country because the U.S. and other Western countries destabilized them. Maher scoffed at her answer and argued that Islamic laws are the cause of the restrictive rules on women in Middle Eastern countries.

“I’m sure I would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized,” Kasparian said.

“You’re not really blaming it on whitey, are you?” Maher asked. “You’re blaming Islam on whitey?”

“I’m not blaming Islam on whitey… Did we not destabilize — we were funding terrorist organizations in Syria during the Syrian civil war starting in the Obama administration,” Kasparian said. “Did that not destabilize Syria?”

Bill Maher SNAPS at Ana Kasparian after she blames “Islam on whitey.” MAHER: “If you had to live in the Middle East. Any city. Where would you live where you’d be comfortable in that dress?” ANA: “I’m sure I would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle… pic.twitter.com/RyeqrYUkyN — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 8, 2025



Maher told Kasparian that she was purposely avoiding the question because she does not want to acknowledge the truth about Islam’s role in oppressing women.

“The question is, if you had to pick a city, and you’re not answering that question,” Maher said. “You’re doing what politicians are doing and saying, ‘I don’t want to live in any of them. I want to live in America.’ That’s not the question. The question is if you had to pick, would you rather live in Tel Aviv, because I promise you, you wouldn’t last week in the other places and you could easily live in Tel Aviv. So if you don’t think that speaks to the difference between cultures and civilizations, then okay, we’ll leave it there. But I promise you that it does, and if you had to actually do that, I think you would agree with me.”

Kasparian admitted that she would feel safer in Israel, but then criticized the country for its treatment of Gaza. “The Young Turks” co-host has been critical of Israel by accusing the nation of committing war crimes and even acting as a “terror state.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.