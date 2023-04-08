Not a Bank: King Charles Infuriated Harry with New Rule After Prince Announced Meghan as Fiancée - Report

A new book claims money was one of the major issues that created friction between Prince Harry and his father, now King Charles III.

The 2016 incident that set the tone for what was to come was revealed in excerpts from Robert Jobson’s book “Our King: Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed” that were published by the Daily Mail.

According to the book, Harry became angry after his father made a new rule limiting who would be on the royal payroll after Harry told his family that he planned to marry Meghan Markle, now titled the Duchess of Sussex.

“Are you sure, Harold?” Prince William asked Harry, according to the book. (Harry’s recent autobiography revealed William sometimes calls his younger brother “Harold,” even though that’s not his real name.)

The book said Charles did not offer congratulations, but instead noted that while the royal purse was supporting now-Queen Consort Camilla and William’s family, there was no money for Meghan.

The book called the statement a “bombshell” and noted that it “infuriated Harry.”

The book said Harry called his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, from California to complain, but that went nowhere.

“In the end, she asked him to speak directly to his father instead. A source said: ‘Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.’”

The excerpt said that “Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry’s calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds. When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank.”

Do you think Meghan is a spoiled gold digger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1985 Votes) No: 4% (89 Votes)

The book said that by the time the queen died last year, “Harry had precious few supporters left in the family. Even the Queen, who had always had great affection for him, eventually tired of his outbursts.”

The book said the queen “wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence” as well as the denigration of the royal family that took place when Harry and Meghan were interviewed.

“At that point, the Queen was frankly mystified by the couple’s behavior, describing it as ‘quite mad.’ She came to believe, however, that her grandson was ‘so consumed’ by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment,’” the excerpt said.

The excerpt noted that Meghan had tense relationships from the start.

“The first introduction of his bride-to-be to William and Catherine at Kensington Palace had left Meghan with the impression that Catherine was stand-offish. Later, the Duchess of Cambridge — pregnant at the time — had demanded an apology after Meghan had talked about Catherine’s hormones, suggesting she had ‘baby-brain,’” the book said.

The new book is not the first to note that money was a major subject for Meghan.

Tom Bower, author of the book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” said Meghan, whom he called “money-obsessed,” expected the royal family would have vast sums of ready cash.

“Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money. She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“What we’re seeing is an extraordinary marketing campaign by Meghan, whose number one interest is herself, and her second interest is money,” he said, according to GB News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.