Not Even Hiding It: Muslim Democratic Candidate Loops One Quote His Opponent Made About Israel to Build Anti-Semitic Website

We’re still a few weeks away from Michigan’s Aug. 4 primary, but the insurgent Senate campaign of far-left contender Abdul El-Sayed has Democratic Party officials worried, again, about an extremist who could usurp a nomination in a state they need to win.

The favorite to win the nomination was Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, seemingly the perfect candidate for Dems in a state that’s gone for Donald Trump in both of his presidential victories and which has swung to the right in recent years. But, as CNN reports, El-Sayed is tapping into the party’s radical base, following the path of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other successful Democratic Socialists of America candidates. (Not to mention, ahem, Maine’s Graham Platner.)

Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow was supposed to be a middle ground between the Democratic Socialists of America-backed El-Sayed and the very non-progressive Stevens, but McMorrow has withdrawn from the race after failing to gain traction. It’s not hard to see why when you look at some of her attempts to drum up energy — literally, here — on the campaign trail:

This is Mallory McMorrow. She’s running for U.S. Senate in Michigan. This is how she entered the Democratic Party Convention The theater kids are at it again… pic.twitter.com/GzQGNPyLYM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 20, 2026

McMorrow’s departure from the race at least clarifies the stakes for Michigan Democrats. And El-Sayed — a former public health official in Detroit’s Wayne County — isn’t shy about spreading his far-left views.

The Muslim son of Egyptian immigrants, he’s been counting on his hardline stance against Israel and support from not only the DSA but figures like anti-Semitic streamer Hasan Piker, who has campaigned with El-Sayed, to carry him over the finish line.

But apparently, even that’s not enough to let you know where the guy stands. So now his campaign has a website that’s nothing more than a short loop of a clip Stevens talking about Israel in a positive manner, apparently to get out the DSA fanboys and Michigan’s large Muslim voter base.

“In the United States Congress, I will continue to fight for the people of Israel,” Stevens says in the clip from a 2023 Hanukkah event.

“I will continue to fight for Israel’s existence. Israel comes to me in my dreams,” she continues.

The website, which takes the form of a cheap early-aughts YTMND-style crude video loop, counts the number of times that you’ve heard her say that quote at the top.

Asked about it on CNN, Stevens pointed out why she made the remark.

CNN says Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has launched a website that plays his opponent, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens’, remarks about Israel on an endless loop. “Israel comes to me in my dreams,” Stevens says, over and over again. The website is linked below. pic.twitter.com/5rPuq5wV9G — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 10, 2026

“I was standing with the Jewish community and a group of hostages who were in pain, people who had just gotten released from the Hamas tunnels,” she said.

“It was a very emotional moment and I have been certainly very dedicated to standing by all Michiganders who have experienced pain as a result of a war that was started multiple years ago and, frankly, a war that Benjamin Netanyahu has mismanaged.”

This is where the Democratic Party is: An out-of-context quote from a representative who isn’t Jewish is being used by her Democratic opponent in the crudest way possible. And she’s trying to both defend herself with logic and by criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, apparently thinking this will save her.

It won’t, because this El-Sayed ad isn’t aimed at rational people. It’s aimed at anti-Semites. It’s literally all the content there is at a site called haleyfacts.com, aside from a donation link to El-Sayed — a man who has campaigned with the online space’s most famous Hamas apologist, Hasan Piker, a man who can wave away rape and murder on Oct. 7, 2023, because, y’know, they had it coming.

Instead of calling this out for what it is, she cowers, trying to get the pitchfork mob to pass her by.

No wonder this Democratic primary is still so close, according to the polls.

Democrats are trying to keep control over the seat being vacated by the retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, and holding serve in Michigan is essential for the party if it hopes to win control over the Senate itself.

Their candidates are either a naked anti-Semite or a coward who can’t stand up to naked anti-Semites. If either wins, God help us.

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