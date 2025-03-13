Share
Not Exaggerating: Dem Lawmaker's Bill Would Make It Legal to Attack Police Officers

 By Joe Saunders  March 13, 2025 at 4:06pm
A public defender-turned-public lawmaker is turning her sights squarely on her state’s police officers.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Lisa Davis has introduced a bill into the legislature that would essentially legalize attacks on law enforcement officers if the attacker is having a “mental health episode.”

And judging by the social media backlash, the sane part of the public thinks the idea is as crazy as it sounds.

Davis’ bill, HB 3458, would provide a “defense to aggravated battery when the individual battered is a peace officer and the officer responded to an incident in which the officer interacted with a person whom a reasonable officer could believe was having a mental health episode and the person with whom the officer interacted has a documented mental illness and acted abruptly.”

What could go wrong? A lot if you’re a cop.

Of course, it’s not crazy by itself to consider mental illness when it comes to criminal culpability. But Illinois already has a law on the books declaring that “a person is not criminally responsible for conduct if at the time of such conduct, as a result of mental disease or mental defect, he lacks substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.”

What’s crazy about Davis’ bill is that it’s specifically written for those who attack “peace officers” — the term in Illinois statutes for law enforcement.

Reporting on Davis’ bill, WTVO-TV in Rockford, Illinois, noted that under current state law, it is considered an aggravated battery if an individual attacks a “police officer, fireman, security officer, correctional officer, or Department of Human Services employee.”

Davis’ bill would only exclude police officers from that mix — and it’s probably purely a coincidence that the freshman lawmaker is married to a firefighter, according to her legislative biography.

So, in essence, she’s creating an unnecessary legal defense for a crime committed against one very specific part of the population — and it happens to be the part of the population filled with men and women dedicated to protecting their fellow citizens from harm.

There’s no way to think of that other than as crazy. And many social media commenters weighed in.

Perverse: Landlord Couple Ordered to Pay $80,000 for Threatening to Help ICE Find Illegals

It should come as no surprise that Davis hails from Cook County, the home of the legendarily corrupt city of Chicago, the crime-ridden site of the Democratic convention that nominated Kamala Harris to the presidency — where leftist Democrats reign supreme.

It should come as no surprise that she’s a public defender — a woman who is paid by the state to assist criminals to escape consequences is also being paid as a lawmaker to evidently do everything she can to make the streets more dangerous for her constituents.

And, really, it should come as no surprise that her bill doesn’t include a defense for criminals who attack, say, women, or state lawmakers, or women who are state lawmakers.

Davis might have to deal with the consequences of her beliefs personally then.

The bill could simply disappear. Davis is in her first year in the legislature, and it has only two co-sponsors, so even if it wasn’t obviously insane, it might not have much of a chance of getting through the legislative session.

But it’s one more mark against the state of Illinois, which once nurtured the career of the giant of American history known as Abraham Lincoln. Now, in contrast, the state is cursing the country with the likes of Sen. Dick Durbin, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the clearly up-and-coming Lisa Davis.

And Illinois voters keep electing them?

That’s the craziest part of all.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
Not Exaggerating: Dem Lawmaker's Bill Would Make It Legal to Attack Police Officers
