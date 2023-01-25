'Not Fit For This Job': Reporter Torches KJP After Press Sec Fails to Answer Questions

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t having the best month, and making matters worse for the White House is the growing discontent within the media ranks that until now, wasn’t necessarily much of a worry.

President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is creating enough chum in the water and journalists smell the blood. They’re asking increasingly tougher questions that Jean-Pierre doesn’t seem interested in answering, whatsoever. As a result, a side story is developing involving the growing rift between the White House and the media.

Jean-Pierre has dodged nearly every question related to the classified documents scandal since it became an issue, parroting the same reply to reporters that they should refer to the Justice Department for further information. On Tuesday, a foreign reporter, obviously frustrated with the situation, called out her ability to perform the job of White House press secretary.

Reporter Simon Ateba asked Jean-Pierre, given that she refuses to respond on behalf of the president regarding the classified documents scandal if she’s a “good fit for this job.”

To say Jean-Pierre wasn’t thrilled with his question would be an understatement. Below, you can watch the full White House briefing from Tuesday.







In a follow-up after the briefing, Ateba tweeted an explanation of why he said what he said in his exchange with Jean-Pierre.

“Today was another crazy day in the White House briefing room. With @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre no longer providing any answers to even basic questions on classified documents, I asked her whether she was still a good fit for the job. It’s sad what’s going on,” Ateba tweeted.

It’s not the first time Ateba questioned her ability to perform the duties required by the White House press secretary. Last week, he asked the same question as Jean-Pierre quickly shut down Friday’s briefing.

“I asked @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre whether she is still a good fit for the job of press secretary after her recent performance on classified documents as frustration grows in the room with some reporters describing the briefing as a ‘waste of time’. WATCH,” Ateba tweeted Saturday.

Tuesday’s press briefing seemed to go remarkably horrible for Jean-Pierre, as she directly contradicted Biden’s previous statement that the COVID-19 pandemic was over. According to Jean-Pierre, it’s not only not over, but it’s apparently worsening.

“Jean-Pierre: ‘Covid isn’t over. We’ve been very clear about that. Hundreds of Americans are dying every day and cases are increasing right now,'” Greg Price tweeted.

Add the backdrop of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain recently announcing his resignation in the midst of the building documents scandal, and it’s clear that the Biden White House is on its heels.

Get your popcorn out, because there could be some wild weeks ahead in the White House press briefing room.

