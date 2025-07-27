'This Is Not Going Away': Stephen A. Smith Tells Dems It's Time to Panic Over Obama Russiagate Scandal

For anyone who follows American politics or American sports, Stephen A. Smith is the kind of personality who doesn’t pigeonhole well.

As bombastic as any media commentator, he’s got a mixed record when it comes to critiquing current events, whether it’s attempting to inject race into NFL personnel decisions, or hitting the nail right on the head when it comes to analyzing President Donald Trump’s political support.

But in a “special edition” of his “Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast published Friday, he sounded a warning that should have Democrats panicking.

Commenting on the release of information by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that directly implicates former President Barack Obama in a scheme to weaponize national intelligence agencies against Donald Trump in his first term as president, Smith laid out exactly what Democrats really should be worried about.

And he did it in terms so simple, even a liberal should be able to understand it.

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith WARNS Russiagate allegations against Obama Admin could be *long-term* issue for Dems🚨 “If you’re talking about Trump winning the election in 2016 and you then turn around and show proof that there was a concerted effort by the Obama administration to… pic.twitter.com/Qh5lhuIcDm — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 26, 2025

The crucial point, Smith said, is not that Democrats tried to derail Trump’s administration after his upset win over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Opposition parties are expected to oppose the party in power — the country has survived and thrived for nearly two and a half centuries with political opponents doing exactly that.

What’s different about the charges Gabbard is making, Smith said, is that they involve a sitting American president abusing the powers of his office to enlist ostensibly nonpartisan intelligence agencies — agencies bankrolled by all American taxpayers — in a political smear to kneecap the man who was succeeding him in the Oval Office.

“You know the opposition is always looking to derail an administration,” Smith said. “If you’re a Republican in the White House, Democrats are going to try to derail you. If you’re a liberal in the White House, the conservatives are going to try to derail you.”

He acknowledged, “That always, always, always happens.”

“But the weaponization of intelligence agencies to pull that off brings on an entirely different problem,” Smith continued.

To many, if not most, conservatives, Obama’s role in the “Russia collusion” hoax that took up so much time and energy in Trump’s first term is taken as a matter of course. The federal government’s abuse of conservatives during the Obama years — whether it was the IRS or the Justice Department — is too well documented for it to be much of a surprise that the CIA might have been tainted, too.

But if the wider American public starts to see political corruption in the Obama years at the highest levels of government — in the offices of now-former CIA Director John Brennan, now-former FBI Director James Comey, and in the Oval Office itself — then the relentless decade-and-counting campaign against Trump will be seen in a new light, too, Smith said.

The country, beyond the right wing, will see the establishment media pursuit of the “Russia collusion” story for the propaganda it was. It will see the lawfare — an exercise in persecution that convicted Trump of 34 spurious felony counts in New York, treated him like a common criminal in Georgia, and pursued him in federal courts — for the disgrace that it was.

In short, when it comes to the ongoing grift Democrats have played on Americans with the help of a complicit establishment media, Obama might have ruined everything.

“When you think about how they went after him, and they engaged in lawfare to take him down — the 34 felony counts and convictions and all of this other stuff — [voters] are going to say, ‘See, see? He wasn’t guilty of any of this stuff. They did everything they could to derail him from being the president, because the mission was to keep him from getting back into the White House,” Smith said.

“They’re going to bring up the Hunter Biden scandal, with the whole laptop controversy,” Smith added. “And they’re going to say, ‘From 2016, to 2020, to 2024, each and every single time, they were lying.”

Smith warned Democrats, “This is not going away.”

Being Smith, of course, he couldn’t let the subject of Trump stop there. Even a guy who has Smith’s record of butting heads with Democrats can’t let Trump off the hook.

He spent the next four minutes expounding on the case of the Epstein files, drawing what appeared to be a strained parallel between the two subjects, and even noting that the controversy over the deceased sex criminal could be Trump’s “Achilles heel.”

But he returned again to the allegations Gabbard is making against Obama and the damage it can do.

He laid out the truth about Gabbard’s revelations, even while acknowledging that he will always give Obama “the benefit of the doubt.” (Any liberal at least toying with going into Democratic politics would have to do the same.)

Smith warned that the story isn’t going away anytime soon.

That’s advice Democrats should be listening to.

