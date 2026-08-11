'It's Not Good': Joe Biden's Cancer Has Spread, Emotional Hunter Biden Reveals

Former President Joe Biden’s appearances have been sparse and sporadic since he left the White House in 2025.

(Critics have pointed out that, when his wife isn’t in the headlines, Biden’s own appearances haven’t exactly gone well.)

According to his son, Hunter Biden, there may be a health-related reason for his father’s lack of publicity post-presidency.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, Hunter Biden opened up on a number of different topics — including his father’s worsening cancer diagnosis.

“I asked you if I could end by talking about your father’s health,” said BBC Newsnight host Paddy O’Connell. “Jill has given some public comments uh that he has prostate and bone cancer and will forever live with cancer.”

“How has the family taken this diagnosis?”

“It’s really tough, Paddy,” Biden responded. “That’s the real answer.”

The former first son would try to continue, but would need a pause to collect his emotions as he began to discuss his father with teary eyes.

“My dad is, and to this day remains, the center of our family,” Biden continued. “Not just because of who he is as the public person, but completely because of who he is to each one of us, down to his grandchildren and his great-grandchild.”

“He is our rock. He has been there for each one of us in a way that is hard for me to even possibly articulate and explain. And whatever you think about his politics or the decisions that he made, I can tell you this. He’s the best father, the best husband, the best grandfather of anyone that I’ve ever read about, heard about, or even seen in a movie.”

“So it’s really hard, Paddy, and it’s really sad to watch. And it’s really the only thing that I say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more because it’s not good. The cancer has spread. It’s metastasized into his bones and further.”

“It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there. He’s still doing this thing. That is, he so believes in this country, and as long as he’s alive, I promise you he’s going to continue to fight.”

Despite the fawning characterization, Hunter wouldn’t disagree with O’Connell when the BBC host mentioned the “very soaring highs and very deep lows” of the Biden family.

You can watch the entire interview below:

While most of the BBC interview was about as anti-President Donald Trump as the thumbnail would suggest, there was one more interesting tidbit in the interview.

“Do you think that he went too far as a dad in issuing a pardon to you?” asked O’Connell.

Hunter Biden admitted that he was “as privileged” as he could be in that particular circumstance, but denied ever discussing a pardon with his father — though he was “eternally grateful” for it.

Biden would eventually answer the question more properly: “Was it good for our Constitution? Was it good for the American people? Was it good for my dad’s legacy? No. On all counts, it was not. It’s something that is easily criticized and for good reason.”

“And I can’t pretend otherwise.”

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