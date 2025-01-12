Not Good: Trump's New Counselor Tells Violent Pornographer Andrew Tate She's a 'Big Fan'

Attorney Alina Habba has irked some conservatives for her gushing greeting to internet personality Andrew Tate on a Friday podcast.

Habba defended President-elect Donald Trump through multiple trials in 2024 and has been tapped to serve as a White House counselor in the Trump administration.

Tate, who made millions selling violent pornography, has been indicted on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

“Nice to meet you! I’m a big fan!” Habba said told Tate on “The Benny Show,” according to a video posted to X.

That alone angered commentator John Cardillo.

“Andrew Tate has probably posted over 100 videos in which he glorifies beating women into submission and exploiting them for sex. The next Counselor to POTUS is swooning over him telling him she’s a fan,” he posted on X, adding foul language.

The admiration was mutual, according to the video.

“Well, nice to meet you! I’m a fan!” Tate responded. “You’re the one saving Trump. You’re doing more important work than me.”

Habba then said she sympathizes with Tate.

“America. America. Not just Trump. And I agree with everything you just said. And I think that your anger is the same that President Trump has for our country. And the time is now for us to stop being wimps,” she said.

“I think that’s exactly the right sentiment. And I also have to say that I sympathize with you because I think you go through a lot of the same ‘show me the person, I’ll find the crime’ that President Trump has gone through,” she added.

Moments after the video clip ended, Habba spoke about Trump’s sentencing in his conviction for falsifying business records, according to Mediaite.

“President Trump just got sentenced in what literally will be one of the most tragic stories in American history and democracy and the justice system that I used to be proud of being part of,” she said, before veering back into happy talk about Tate.

“But I agree with everything you say. And I have your back out here in the States. And when I saw that you were going to be on, I said to Benny, ‘I have to meet Andrew Tate!’” she said.

“There is literally only one person with the same amount of anger and fire. That’s probably me and President Trump. But it’s because you love what’s right and you’re being under siege. And I see it and just keep fighting,” Habba continued.

“I mean, I’m here for it! You know, there is no time anymore for weakness. We are being destroyed and we need strong, powerful voices like yours. And. Yeah, I got your back over here,” she commented.

Cardillo posted a video on X outlining how Tate expresses himself concerning women. David Chase posted one as well showing Tate glorifying his attitude toward women and sex. Be advised that both videos use vulgar language and discuss violence toward women.

However, one poster on X tried to give Habba an out.

Tate was arrested in Romania two years ago over alleged human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime, according to Mediaite. He was arrested again last year over alleged rape and sex trafficking.

