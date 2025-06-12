Share
News
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, is seen with President Donald Trump Sunday en route to Camp David.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, is seen with President Donald Trump Sunday en route to Camp David. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Not Good: US Preparing to Evacuate 'All Nonessential Personnel' from Foreign Embassy

 By Randy DeSoto  June 11, 2025 at 5:23pm
Share

The State Department is reportedly ordering the departure of all nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

It will also authorize non-essential personnel to leave from other Middle East nations in the region.

The Associated Press reported, “The State Department said it has ordered the departure of all nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad based on its latest review and a commitment ‘to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad.'”

“The embassy already had been on limited staffing, and the order will not affect a large number of personnel,” the outlet further noted.

“The State Department regularly reviews American personnel abroad and this decision was made as a result of a recent review,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Reuters when asked about reports of the partial evacuations, without giving further details.

The State Department is also authorizing the departure of nonessential personnel and family members in Bahrain and Kuwait. That means they can leave at government expense.

Additionally, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations” across the Persian Gulf region, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, according to the AP. The command “is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East.”

CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla was scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday, but that testimony has now been postponed, according to the committee’s website.

Do you think the U.S. should be involved in Middle Eastern affairs?

The moves by federal government officials come as nuclear weapons talks between the U.S. and Iran appear to have broken down.

Trump told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine that he was “getting more and more less confident about” a deal.

“They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame. I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago. Something happened to them,” he said in the interview released Wednesday.

Related:
Trump Deports Iraqi Man to Africa, Reportedly Plans to Send More Migrants There

Trump said last week that allowing Iran to continue to enrich uranium is a nonstarter for the U.S.

“Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” he wrote.

The president said during his tour of Middle East nations last month regarding an Iran deal, “We’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this … there (are) two steps to doing this, there is a very, very nice step, and there’s a violent step — violence like people haven’t seen before … I don’t want to do the second step.”

House Armed Services Committee chairman Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama asked Kurilla Tuesday if Trump directed, “Is CENTCOM prepared to respond with overwhelming force to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran?”

“I have provided the President a wide range of options,” the general answered.

Reuters reported that a senior Iranian official sees the U.S. military threat as part of America’s negotiating tactics.

“Any military action against Iran, whether by the U.S. or Israel, will have serious consequences,” the official warned.

Oil futures jumped $3 on reports of the evacuation of U.S. personnel from Baghdad.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Not Good: US Preparing to Evacuate 'All Nonessential Personnel' from Foreign Embassy
Ex-Capitol Hill Police Chief Scorches Pelosi After She Tries Lecturing Trump on the National Guard
Watch: Christian Says He'll Never Recant After CNN Got Him Fired from Trump's Kennedy Center Over His Biblical Values
Warren Condemns Presidential Use of National Guard, Forgets Key Lesson of History
Fetterman Goes Viral: 'My Party Loses the Moral High Ground' Over 'Chaos' in LA
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation