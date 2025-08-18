Not All of You Got Pardons So Watch Your Mailboxes: Trump Pardon Attorney Warns J6 Committee Members and Rest of Hoaxers That Justice Is Coming

Nowadays, each week seems to bring fresh reasons for hope that diabolical deep-state actors will finally face justice.

In an interview Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, who also serves as Director of the Weaponization Working Group for the Department of Justice (DOJ), delivered a stern warning to the members of the House Select Committee that investigated the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, along with other deep-state tools who spent the last ten years tearing the country apart by targeting President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“A lot of people did not get a pardon that were involved in the Select Committee,” Martin said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “and they ought to be keeping an eye on their mailbox [be]cause there’s a lot to be asked about.”

Indeed, Martin discussed at length former President Joe Biden and his cronies’ tyrannical responses to the Capitol incursion.

“What we’ve learned,” Martin said, referring to the Trump DOJ’s investigations under Attorney General Pam Bondi, “is that the federal government, the Department of Justice [under Biden], but other aspects, targeted these citizens.”

Moments later, the attorney elaborated on the various methods of Biden-era tyranny.

“It’s not one aspect,” an animated Martin said. “The federal court system was used in a way — the jails were used in a way to punish people. They didn’t do this to the terrorists after 9/11.”

Fortunately, recent evidence suggests that Trump administration officials view the last ten years of deep-state shenanigans as a “grand conspiracy.” Martin certainly talked about it that way.

“Attorney General Bondi has that Department of Justice spinning like a top,” the attorney said, referring to wide-ranging DOJ investigations into a decade of potential crimes committed in the name of stopping Trump and his movement.

Martin then credited Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard with exposing the origins of the Russia collusion hoax.

“We know the birthday of the Russia hoax,” he said. “It’s December 8, 2016, where the Obama administration, including [President Barack] Obama said, ‘Don’t put the truth out. Lie. And ask the media to help us — and The Washington Post and others jumped right in. And then we had the Russia hoax that went on for ten years.”

Next, Martin took aim at Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

In fact, the attorney pledged to look at “everything” Schiff and James have done.

“Because when you’re a liar,” Martin added, “you lie not just on one thing.”

On the whole, the attorney pledged to expose a decade’s worth of those lies.

“Pam Bondi has let us loose,” Martin said near the interview’s conclusion. “And when this comes out it’ll take the whole of these people’s hoaxes down.”

Readers may view the entire interview in the post below. The segment on the Capitol incursion began around the six minute and 40 second mark.

Did you catch the great Eagle on @MariaBartiromo this morning? 🦅

This is a must-watch! @EagleEdMartin is taking no prisoners—ruthless, aggressive, and uncompromising in his pursuit of justice. America has your back, my dear friend and teacher. 🇺🇸 Maria is an outstanding… pic.twitter.com/0QP3N8oAEo — Real Cynthia Hughes (@realpfp) August 17, 2025

The exposure of hoaxes is one thing, of course, and true accountability is another.

Trump administration officials have moved very deliberately through this process, exposing bit-by-bit the extent of the conspiracy. In so doing, they have primed the politically aware public for major arrests.

Let us pray that those arrests, when they finally come, result in justice.

