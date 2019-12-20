'He’s Not a Healthy Guy': Obama's Former Doc Warns of Biden's Stroke Potential

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a partial archive of his medical records, but it’s what’s being left out that is concerning the ex-doctor of former President Barack Obama.

Dr. David Scheiner, once Obama’s personal physician, told the Washington Examiner Thursday that the incompleteness of Biden’s health record is what concerns him the most.

The documents released by Biden’s campaign reveal the 77-year-old Democratic presidential candidate has a heart problem and high cholesterol, along with several minor issues.

Biden’s history of aneurysms was also mentioned in the medical release, along with his medication for blood thinner. Because of this and other red flags, Scheiner warned about Biden’s stroke potential.

“He’s not a healthy guy,” Scheiner said.

“He’s not in bad shape for his age, but I wouldn’t say he’s in outstanding health,” the doctor said. “Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

According to Scheiner, the results of more revealing medical tests are needed to get a clearer picture of Biden’s health.

Along with an MRI or CT scan, Obama’s former personal doctor said that he would like to see the results of a sleep study. Biden previously had sleep apnea before having corrective surgery, but the results of that procedure are only vaguely hinted at in his records.

Questions about Biden’s mental and physical health have dogged him during the 2020 campaign.

Critics say that at his age, Biden should be more open and transparent about his health. The health of presidential candidates became a more present issue after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ heart attack earlier this year.

Biden hasn’t been without his own health scares on the campaign trail.

In one infamous and unsettling instance, the former vice president’s eye filled up with blood during a town hall event, shocking viewers and spawning a wave of questions about the incident.

Concerns also have been raised about Biden’s mental health.

During several campaign stops, the candidate has confused the date, the president and even the state he’s in. In a position as stressful as the presidency, this apparent confusion is a major cause for concern.

While some people have pointed to Biden’s stuttering and odd speech patterns as another indication of his health problems, the former vice president said this is part of a speech impediment he’s had since childhood and has no bearing on his mental state.

If anything, the release of Biden’s incomplete medical records only proves that voters need a more complete picture to make an informed choice when election time comes.

