Not Helping His Case: Muslim Brotherhood Backers Have Donated Thousands to El-Sayed's Campaign, Records Reveal

It’s getting more difficult by the day to pretend that Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed never had any association with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Oh, sure, he gets really huffy on stage or during interviews when anyone confronts him about it. He mocks his Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers, for even bringing up his ties to the organization, calling it Islamophobic: “We had a little debate. Or I had a debate and he just pointed at me and said, ‘He’s Muslim,’” he told a crowd on Thursday.

However, we have statements by El-Sayed in support of the terrorist organization, including his remarks during his college years and an essay for HuffPost in 2011 that said Muslim Brotherhood rule of Egypt would be perfectly fine.

At the debate, Abdul El-Sayed said he has never been part of the Muslim Brotherhood. Here he is in college speaking at an Muslim Student Association event. They are a college branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Abdul lied. Again. https://t.co/KyZduOIvPY — The Jewish Idea (@TheJewishIdea) October 22, 2026

One year later, when the Muslim Brotherhood did briefly rule the country, he signed a petition urging the new government “to purge the media and police as quickly as possible,” The Hill reported.

“We affirm, as Egyptian Americans, that we strongly reject those voices that are courting America and Europe to take a position against the Egyptian regime,” that letter read.

And now, it turns out that his fellow signatories in support of the Muslim Brotherhood-backed government of Mohamed Morsi in Egypt are heavy donors to his current campaign.

On Thursday, Jon Levine of The Washington Free Beacon reported that six of his fellow signatories had donated to his two runs at statewide office, including his 2018 gubernatorial run.

However, most of the money came during this cycle, the outlet reported.

From the Free Beacon:

The total haul from his fellow brotherhood backers was at least $25,850, according to the records… Dr. Hany Saqr, who signed the letter as part of the “Egyptian Association in America,” has given at least $1,000 to El-Sayed’s Senate campaign, Federal Election Commission records show. Related: Dem Openly Admits Anti-Trump Lawfare Is Top Goal If They Take Back Senate: 'Not Very Worried About Congressional Overreach' Saqr has a long history with the Muslim Brotherhood — an Islamist group with longstanding ties to terrorism that birthed al Qaeda and ISIS — the Free Beacon previously reported. The doctor was listed in a 1992 phone directory of U.S.-based Muslim Brotherhood leaders submitted by federal prosecutors as part of the terror financing case against the Holy Land Foundation in 2008. The directory was seized from the Virginia home of an alleged Hamas operative. In 2018, Saqr used a Muslim Brotherhood logo as his Facebook profile photo and blasted Egyptian president Abdel el-Sisi — a foe of the Muslim Brotherhood — as a “dog of the Jews.”

So yeah, that’s not going to help El-Sayed’s case — particularly when he’s struggling to make inroads with Michigan’s Jewish community.

Another donor, Dr. Khaled Elsayes, has donated $2,750 to El-Sayed’s campaign. He was in charge of an organization called “Rebuilding Egypt,” which actively backed the Muslim Brotherhood during its attempt to remake the politics of the country. Moreover, the nonprofit still exists today.

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“Another letter signer, Ahmed Shehata, was irate when Morsi’s crackdown on the press and police — as urged by El-Sayed and his comrades — failed and the brotherhood was ousted, writing an opinion piece for Roll Call in December 2013 calling on the United States to reinstate Morsi,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“In December 2013, he attacked efforts to brand the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.”

He’s donated a total of $2,000 to El-Sayed’s two campaigns. And the list goes on.

But question El-Sayed about any of this and he loses his cookies, as he did during the debate on Wednesday:

Abdul El-Sayed LOSES his temper when called out for his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood He says his Mom was just simply a nurse for the Muslim Brotherhood https://t.co/5PUl4QQNyy — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 21, 2026

It’s quite beneath Mike Rogers to call into question everything Abdul El-Sayed said or did regarding a terrorist organization before he got into politics, apparently, especially when the evidence is so damning. Right.

El-Sayed is a radical, and he’s upset that everyone seems to be discovering more radical skeletons in his closet every day.

Michiganders need to reject him and his noxious belief system on Nov. 3. If you don’t believe me, believe his donors.

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