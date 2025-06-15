'Not Illegal to Be Undocumented': Watch Sunny Hostin Flip Out Over 'Misinformation'

On Monday, co-hosts from “The View” criticized President Donald Trump for sending the National Guard to Los Angeles in order to help quell the rioting.

As noted by Hanna Panreck with Fox News, one co-host, Sara Haines, suggested that President Trump intentionally amplified the rioting to bolster his approval ratings, which she said are “ … dropping like rocks.”

Haines continued, saying, “But there’s one catch here, current support right now, though, is that 66 percent of the American public actually thinks it’s crime enough to be undocumented and therefore deported.”







Co-host Sunny Hostin questioned Haines, asking, “That it’s criminal to be undocumented?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin responded, “Even if it’s a civil offense.”

Referring back to Trump and the LA riots, Haines continued, “So what I’m saying is, a massive amount of this country actually agrees with, not how he’s doing it, but with what he’s doing.”

This prompted further discussion, with one co-host remarking, “So there’s misinformation out there.”

Haines said of President Trump, “I think the strategy here is, he’s leaning into a scene right now, creating a bigger thing, because it is the one thing that he remains supported in.”

This exchange visibly agitated co-host Sunny Hostin, who stuttered, “Well let’s, let’s let’s fix that right now, because it is not illegal to be undocumented.”

Turning to speak directly to the camera, Hostin said, “It is not a crime to be undocumented. People are not illegal … We need to put that information out there.”







In a final statement from Hostin’s thought thread, she regurgitated an earlier remark from her co-host Griffin about civil offenses.

Hostin said, “It is a civil infraction, not criminal.”

During the last part of Hostin’s statements, both co-hosts Haines and Griffin appeared restless and spoke over Hostin in a potential rescue attempt to interrupt or stop her from speaking further.

Co-host Griffin then gained the floor and attempted a redirect away from Hostin’s comments.

Griffin shifted the conversation, saying, “I don’t think it’s actually broadly a misunderstanding. I think that 60 percent of Americans believe that it’s a civil offense and that if you come here and you are undocumented, that you should be deported.”

