'How Could We Not Impeach Biden?' GOP Rep Says Biden Family Tied to Prostitution, POTUS Impeachment Possible

After being called “conspiracy theorists” by the media for the last half dozen years, the House of Representatives is finally bringing forth evidence of the deep corruption committed by the Biden family, leaving one Congressman to ask, “How could we not impeach Biden?”

Recently GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, a member of the House Oversight Committee, joined Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo to speak about the mounting evidence that is finally being brought into the light after the Democrats and their lapdogs in the media spent the last six years keeping tightly under wraps.

Burchett insisted that what the committee is uncovering is only the “tip of the iceberg” and that there is much, much more to come.

“This is just the very tip of the iceberg. This very brave IRS agent coming forward, I think will just start it. They’re talking about impeaching Biden. How could we not impeach Biden if this does, in fact, reach him?” Rep. Burchett, told Bartiromo on Friday, according to Fox Business Network.

Burchett is referring to news from last week that an IRS whistleblower came forward to say that the Biden regime was impeding investigations into Hunter Biden’s activities.

Citing sources it identified as “people familiar with the matter,” the Wall Street Journal reported that a whistleblower, who they defined as “an IRS supervisor,” told lawmakers he has “information that suggests the Biden administration is improperly handling the criminal investigation into President Biden’s son.”

“My client wants to come forward to Congress,” attorney Mark Lytle said, CBS added. “He’s ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections.”

“Political considerations were having an impact on the decision for agents to make investigative steps in the case. And those political considerations are not normally a part of a career investigator’s toolkit,” Lytle explained.

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (856 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“It really doesn’t come down to his credibility, whether you believe him or not because the things he’s been through are very well documented in emails, and other communications with the Department of Justice,” Lytle added.

With all this in the news, Burchett insisted that if this and more proves what it looks like it is proving, Biden should be impeached.

It gets worse. Burchett also noted that there is far more than mere corruption in the White House. He has seen evidence that some of the Biden family’s actions are tied to human trafficking.

“If you delve into it deep enough, there’s prostitution rings involved in this. Human trafficking has been rumored to be a part of some of these so-called companies that have allowed the Biden family to profit. It is gross and it is disgusting about what has been allowed to go on,” Burchett told Bartiromo.

Other reports have tied U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to the corruption and said that he has been favoring the Biden family with “preferential treatment” to help squash or slow down any investigation into Hunter and other Biden family members.

“I cannot imagine how the Justice Department allowed this to go on, if not for corruption at the highest level. And they are in some serious trouble right now. I think they know it,” Burchett said.

Burchett also said that evidence is emerging of the “very deep” ties the Bidens have to our biggest international enemy, China.

“[China has] so much invested in this White House now, that their cover-up upon cover-ups will continue. But I can assure you that the American people understand what’s going on,” the Tennessean said. “And I can assure you that [Oversight] Chairman Comer and Chairman Jordan are steering this in the right direction. As I stated before, this is complete collusion with the communist Chinese. They bought and sold this White House.”

This comes on the heels of other news that Biden campaign operative and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the man who orchestrated the letter signed by 51 intel officials that promulgated the outright lie that the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.” It was an act of media manipulation intended to affect the 2020 election.

All this shows how deeply corrupt Joe Biden and his family have been for decades. As more information emerges, it becomes ever more likely that Biden could face impeachment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.