Not a Joke: Biden Headed on Another Vacation After Returning from Summer Beach Vacation

Runaway inflation, terrifying crime waves, cringeworthy blunders and nonstop vacationing have become the hallmark of Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

On Tuesday, Biden — coming off a weeklong vacation at a Democratic booster’s beachfront mansion on Kiawah Island in South Carolina — returned to the White House for just five hours before taking off for yet another taxpayer-funded respite in his home state of Delaware.

Joe Biden — fresh off a week-long beach vacation in South Carolina — will return to the White House today for just five hours before leaving on another vacation to Delaware pic.twitter.com/qZ5rnvC6OZ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 16, 2022

The 79-year-old career politician had no public events scheduled for Wednesday, even as the nation careens toward a recession and the southern border gets barraged daily with unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

Predictably, there was little outcry from Democrats and their corporate media stooges, who had howled incessantly whenever former President Donald Trump went golfing.







A year and a half into his embattled presidency, Biden has taken more personal time and done fewer formal interviews than either Trump or Barack Obama did at this juncture in their White House tenures, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“In his first 18 months in office, he traveled to Delaware 46 times and to Camp David 18 times. He played 15 rounds of golf, conducted 17 formal press conferences and gave 20 sit-down interviews,” the outlet reported on Aug. 8.

“The numbers, which span from taking office through July 20, reflect a president who wants to head home frequently at weekends, as he did when he was a senator and vice president. They also underscore a media strategy that has relied more on prepared remarks and brief question-and-answer sessions with reporters than on formal press conferences and interviews.”

Here’s the thing: Many Americans wouldn’t care how much time off Biden took if the United States weren’t imploding from the catastrophic crises he inflamed with his destructive policies.

Numerous Twitter users slammed the president for ignoring the multiple problems infesting the nation on his watch.

While Biden is on vacation, https://t.co/dTsZ6lmnOw — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 16, 2022

Tuesday POTUS schedule. Biden leaves his vacation on Kiawah Island to fly to DC to sign a bill (doubling the size of the IRS) then heads off to Delaware on week 2 of his vacation pic.twitter.com/0OQ6TiDpGV — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 16, 2022

Biden was out with covid for two weeks, vacation for another week, “worked for 5 hours” and is now off on another vacation. America doesn’t have a president. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) August 17, 2022

Biden is at an age and stage of life where he should relax as much as possible and enjoy his free time.

Since he likes leisure so much, it’s baffling that he ran for president in 2020, when he was clearly aware of what a demanding job it is.

As we look ahead toward 2024, it’s likely Biden will be benched by his own party before he can make the decision for himself.

