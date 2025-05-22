Not Joking: Biden Judge Orders DHS to See if Convicted Murderers Are Scared of Being Deported

One of the most common critiques hurled against the Democratic left is that they are far too lenient when it comes to cracking down on the criminal element.

(It’s certainly not a criticism you hear about the current presidential administration.)

The funny thing is, this is one of those criticisms that could easily be dispelled or altogether squelched with minimal effort.

All you have to do, and I know this may be novel to the left, is to stop coddling hardened criminals making conscientious choices like they’re impressionable schoolchildren who made an honest mistake.

And to be clear, this is not a criticism of empathy.

But there’s a fat, noticeable line between empathy and gullibility, and the left often finds itself on the wrong side of that demarcation.

Case in point, just look at the inane pushback President Donald Trump and his administration are getting from a number of judges — a lot of them put on the bench by the same guy — simply for wanting to get rid of criminals.

According to Newsweek, U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts (appointed by former President Joe Biden), has moved to halt the deportation and demand the return of a number of “the most barbaric, violent individuals illegally in the United States” — the Department of Homeland Security’s words, not mine.

And, oh, he also wants to make sure those men aren’t too scared.

Seriously.

Murphy, in an “Order On Remedy For Violation Of Preliminary Injunction,” demanded, among other things, that each of the deported individuals “must be given a reasonable fear interview in private, with the opportunity for the individual to have counsel of their choosing present during the interview, either in-person or remotely, at the individual’s choosing.”

That, in and of itself, is laughable.

As DHS noted, some of these men were convicted of some heinous, despicable crimes, including murder, drug possession and trafficking.

This idea that they need some sort of mental wellness check on these men — all convicted of crimes and already facing final orders of removal — is a complete and total waste of taxpayer resources and a waste of everyone’s time.

It’s also “deranged,” as noted by DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“This ruling is deranged,” she said. “These depraved individuals have all had their day in court and been given final deportation orders.

“A reminder of who was on this plane: murderers, child rapists, an individual who raped a mentally and physically disabled person.

“The message this activist judge is sending to victims and their families is we don’t care.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are working every day to get vicious criminals out of our country while activist judges are fighting to bring them back onto American soil.”

Beyond being deranged and laughable, this demand by Murphy is also legally dubious — perhaps not a surprise given who anointed him.

As explained by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, these “credible fear interviews” are typically associated with immigrants seeking asylum.

Immigrants seeking asylum must typically prove some sort of credible fear of death or torture should they return to their home country, and these interviews are typically meant to establish that.

Where in the world do illegal immigrant criminals fit into that occasion?

But, let’s grant that, maybe, there can be special exceptions in certain cases for these “credible fear interviews.”

The UCIS also noted that it currently adheres to the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule.

“Under the rule, certain individuals who enter the United States through its southwest land border or adjacent coastal borders are presumed to be ineligible for asylum, unless they can demonstrate an exception to the rule or rebut the presumption,” it explained.

Uh … It seems the CLP pretty clearly disqualifies all of these “illegal aliens,” as DHS put it, from ever needing any sort of “credible fear interview,” right?

This writer digresses. He’s neither lawyer nor legal scholar.

But he is an American with two (barely) functioning eyes. And you don’t need 20/20 vision to see that this is as cut-and-dry as it gets and that Murphy’s bizarre ruling is thwarting the will of the people.

And every time that happens, we lose a little more faith in the system as we helplessly watch apparently-all-powerful judges in this country usher it straight down the tubes.

That, above any legal quagmires or CLP rules, is the real issue with Murphy’s demand.

